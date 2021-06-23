The Minnesota State Patrol has five troopers assigned to 2830 station - Aitkin County, one of five stations in the Brainerd State Patrol district.
• Sergeant Brett Workman SP231, started as a deputy in Boone County, Illinois, in 2001; joined the patrol in 2007
• Trooper Drew Olson SP366, joined the Patrol in 2007
• Trooper Glen Bihler SP469, started as a police officer in Sauk Rapids, Minn., in 2006; joined the patrol in 2011
• Trooper Joe Setnes SP494, joined the patrol in 2014
• Trooper Jacob Bredsten SP234, joined the patrol in 2015
These troopers are supervised by Lieutenant Keith Benz out of the district office in Baxter. For many years, these troopers have been working out of a station office located at the Professional Building, north of the stoplight.
The troopers stationed in Aitkin County often participate in a number of local educational events at schools, some of which are related to actual crashes and reminding students of the dangers of driving while being distracted or impaired by drugs or alcohol.
This also includes presenting the State Patrol “Lasting Impact” video. This video contains a traffic safety message about dangerous driving behaviors plaguing roadways. In other teen-targeted efforts, troopers participate in a t-shirt cannon program where they launched t-shirts with a seat belt or distracted driving message on them at various high school sporting events.
Local area troopers are sometimes assigned to other special traffic duties such as parades and traffic direction. The troopers in Aitkin County are also active in the Toward Zero Deaths campaign as they routinely sign up to work extra shifts concentrated on speed, seat belt, distracted driving and DWI enforcement.
More information about Minnesota’s Towards Zero Deaths initiative can be found at: www.minnesotatzd.org.
The Aitkin County area is fortunate as this crew of troopers possess a variety of specialized credentials:
• Canine handler
• Drug recognition expert
• Peer counselor
• Firearms instructor
• Field training officer
(responsible for training new troopers)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.