by Jennifer Eisenbart
As 13-year-old Nathan Brink knelt at the grave site June 30, he picked dirt and dead grass out of the name carved in stone – the name of N. Emmet McMonagle, Sept. 6, 1942.
Brink, talking to his friend, Ben Laube, wondered if McMonagle was a World War I veteran who died of old age, or a World War II veteran who died early in the war.
Brink and Laube were among the dozens of campers and counselors from Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp that came to clean the graves of veterans at both the St. Thomas and Lakeview cemeteries.
The group was led by Tom Sanford, who had handled a similar project in Aitkin years ago. A former head coach of the Aitkin High School football team, he and the team worked to get the field named as Veterans Field.
“We always told the kids the reason we get to play this game is because of others,” said Sanford, who also helped start the Aitkin School District’s Lift-A-Thon that raises money for the Aitkin area veterans organizations.
Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp is part of the American Legion, and Sanford and his campers had a slow week this week. He decided the students – and the grave sites – would benefit from some community service.
“(There’s) so much history there,” said Sanford.
Students who came to the camp, located just outside of Brainerd, also found themselves getting a hands-on history lesson.
The markers in the two cemeteries range from the simple stone markers of earlier times – like McMonagle’s – to the elaborate marble monuments now commonplace.
For someone like Brink, the cleanup work gave him a chance to put names to the battles and wars he had previously read about.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” he said. “I like hearing what war they were in, and it’s honorary to do this because they were fighting for America.”
Ben added that the work gave them a chance to give back through putting in a little bit of hard work.
“I’m a really big fan of veterans,” Laube said. “I have really big respect for them.”
Sanford said the group cleaned about 100 grave sites – some of which were almost completely overgrown with grass.
“I told them, ‘maybe a loved one will go out there and notice,” Sanford said. “Several of the stones were all but covered.
“These youngsters see those dates and those names,” he added. “These kids ... it was so thought-provoking.”
by Rebecca Fudala
This spring, the Developmental Achievement Center of Aitkin County crafted wood flags for emergency service departments in Aitkin County.
“DAC has a rich history going back to 1964,” explains a summary on the DAC website. “We proudly support people to accomplish their chosen life goals and believe everyone needs choice and purpose in their lives.
“We are a non-profit company that is guided by a volunteer board of community members that strives to educate and grow opportunities for the people we serve.”
The flags were made at DacWorks – the non-profit store extension of DAC in Aitkin County – this spring. A number of different members of the DAC community ended up working on the flags.
“It was important to them to donate these to thank those who serve our community and keep us safe,” said Mary Vieje. “It’s an honor to know that the flags are hanging proudly at their departments.”
DAC of Aitkin County provides vocational and life skills training, leisure opportunities along with employment search and support for people with disabilities.
