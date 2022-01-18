The McDowall family from McGregor has been encircled with an outpouring of support in recent weeks. Kristy McDowall’s son, Greg (known as Junior or JuneBug to family and friends), was officially diagnosed with APL (acute promyelocytic leukemia) on Dec. 23, 2021.
He is currently being treated at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. In short order, individuals and groups within the community and far beyond united to offer assistance. The McDowalls were about to find out they were anything but alone.
Unfortunately, Kristy is not new to the unimaginable worry of a child faced with a leukemia diagnosis. “My youngest son, Trevor, was diagnosed with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) at the age of two on Nov. 23, 2015,” says Kristy. Trevor was also treated at Children’s Hospital over the course of four years.
“Six months into Trevor’s treatment, my husband tragically passed away, and I was left alone to continue transporting Trevor to Minneapolis for treatments along with raising four kids and working full-time,” explains Kristy. “Trevor did amazingly well through his treatments and is now a healthy eight-year-old.”
BEST CHRISTMAS EVER
“On Christmas Day, I received a phone call from one of our contacts at Children’s Minnesota Hospital who said they knew the deadline for nominating families for Best Christmas Ever (BCE) was over and asked if we could possibly help one more family this year,” said BCE President, CEO and co-founder Don Liimatainen. “The individual shared the story (of the McDowall family), and God stirred in my heart to help one more family.”
The BCE Board of Directors came together with around $10,000 out of the gate while another $10,000 was quickly raised through the efforts of state-wide volunteer BCE captains. Meanwhile, Fr. Brandon Moravitz from Holy Spirit Church in Virginia and Liimatainen were garnering support from hundreds of Facebook followers who had supported previous BCE efforts.
“Word started to spread within the community of McGregor and beyond, and another $10,000 put us over our $30,000 goal to provide $2,500 monthly to cover the family’s mortgage and monthly bills for a year,” stated Liimatainen. “God is good!”
Significant behind-the-scenes work was done by many volunteers according to Liimatainen. “My dad, Don Sr., was even willing to drive gifts purchased for the other McDowall children from the Duluth Target store to the McGregor School nurse, Allison Paquette, in a snowstorm. Paquette was able to get the gifts wrapped for the family and round up a group of people to deliver them.”
“Within 48 hours of the initial call, we were able to show up at Children’s Hospital on Dec. 27 with Christmas gifts and a check for $30,000,” continued Liimatainen. The gifts included sports packages and tickets for the family to see the Thomas Rhett concert in St. Paul on New Year’s Eve, along with hotel accommodations.
Jake LaFerriere, Firefighters for Healing Executive Director and founder, was also present to announce that temporary housing of a new apartment near the hospital had been secured for the family for the upcoming year with the unit’s $2,000 monthly cost fully covered. Firefighters for Healing also donated a new state-of-the-art computer for Junior to use to continue his education virtually.
Kristy and Junior were overcome with emotion during the presentation of gifts at Children’s Hospital. The same evening, the gifts were also delivered to the McDowall residence in McGregor. The family was able to unite virtually via Zoom, and the surprise was broadcast live on the private Facebook family support group page.
“It was wonderful to see everyone coming together,” said Liimatainen. “It was definitely a sprint with lots of moving parts but well worth all the work to see their smiles, tears and the impact we were all able to make together.”
“How do you find the words to express the love that was shown to my family?” asked Kristy following the presentation. “My world has been shattered by this unimaginable thing called leukemia. It breaks my heart that it chooses to attack my sweet boys. Tonight, because of all of you, I was able to feel the power of love and support. Anyone that knows me knows all four of my children are the air that I breathe, the smile on my face and the reason I live. Tonight, a weight was lifted off me more than each of you will ever know. To everyone who has prayed for my son, to everyone who was part of tonight, you are forever angels.”
While Junior, a country music and Thomas Rhett fan, was unable to attend the concert, he was “over the moon” excited to receive a private video message from Rhett saying, “The next time the band and I roll through Minneapolis, I would love it if you and your family would be my personal guests at the show.”
SCHOOL SUPPORT
The McGregor School was ablaze with orange on Jan. 7, as staff and students wore the color to signify their support for Junior. Orange apparel, balloons and posters were plentiful in the gymnasium for the Friday night basketball game. Junior is a member of both the junior varsity and varsity team, and the team FaceTimed with Junior prior to the game.
Junior is also a member of the high school band and several band members FaceTimed with Junior during class earlier in the week. “Our little community never ceases to amaze me,” said McGregor High School band director Livia Carlstrom. “It was so cool to see so much orange in our gym in support of one of our students who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. No one fights alone. I love this town we live in!”
“Time and time again, this community has come together to help those in need,” said McGregor High School Principal Bob Staska. “The tremendous response is a surprise to no one around here. It’s what this community does. At the school, right away, the staff was willing to do whatever it takes for Junior to be successful. Extra time out of their day is not an issue. They are including him in classes when possible on Zoom or FaceTime. The students are also willing to help and support him in any way possible. Junior is a great young man and is respected by his peers and by the staff. He is in our thoughts often, and if there is anything that we can do to help him with this battle, we will do it! Everyone just wants him and the family to know they have a ton of support.”
JUNIOR’S JOURNEY
Junior faces 31 days of in-patient treatment at the hospital with an expected discharge date of Jan. 22. Junior’s treatment will continue for an additional eight months and will consist of daily infusions of arsenic trioxide in either Minneapolis or Duluth five days per week according to Kristy. “APL is extremely rare and only affects one-percent of all leukemia patients. APL is highly aggressive but has a great response to treatment,” explained Kristy. ”
Kristy works as the general manager of the Holiday Station Store in McGregor, where she has been employed for over 10 years. Her children include Deja, 18; Greg (Junior), 14; Tessa, 10 and Trevor, eight.
Junior is a freshman at McGregor High School. Kristy describes him as a fun, outgoing boy who loves school, sports and is devoted to working out with his best friends. She says he loves to hunt, fish and tinker on small engines. “He is an all-around amazing son and brother.”
“Junior and I are so amazed by the show of support he has received. He has had prayers sent by complete strangers who genuinely care about him,” said Kristy. “The saying that it takes a village to raise a child very much applies when you have a sick child. The emotions that Junior and I have experienced have ranged from one extreme to the other. His supporters are the ones that give him strength. He truly has amazing friends, and we live in an amazing community - one which never walks away when a family is struggling.“
For more information or to make a donation to Best Christmas Ever, visit their website at bcemovement.org. “This year, the organization was able to bless 167 families with over $2 million in gifts and assistance to families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own,” stated Liimatainen.
