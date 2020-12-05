Aitkin High School senior Everett Olesen of Palisade has been in the scouting program since becoming a Tiger Cub in the first grade. Since seventh grade, he has been under the leadership of Troop 52 leader Kevin Flowers.
“Everett has always had a really good work ethic; he has been a leader in the troop for a long time. He is well on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout,” Flowers said recently.
He added, “As a troop, we weren’t able to participate as much as would have been the case in a normal year, but last summer, the troop helped clear the site at Rice Lake Refuge where Everett’s project was built.”
Everett said he decided to do a proposal for an Eagle Scout project back in 2019.
Doing this involves writing a proposal, having it approved by his troop leader as well as the Eagle Scout board of review, and getting financing to complete the project.
Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge Manager Walt Ford had to sign off on the project proposal as the refuge manager and project beneficiary.
BOARD WALK
Everett’s project was the construction of a 140-foot long handicapped-accessible walkway that goes over a wetland marshy area to a spot near a beaver pond, where a blind was built.
Building the blind was a sister project initiated by Scott Turner, a member of the Lake Minnewawa Sportsmens Club.
“Scott initially contacted me to see if a Sentence to Serve crew could help with the construction of the walkway,” said Kent, who is a crew leader for STS in Aitkin. “That gave Everett an idea about doing it as his Eagle Scout service project.”
Construction of the walkway started Oct. 10 and was completed Oct. 17.
“This summer, other scouts came during summer camp to help clear the path of heavy vegetation in preparation for the build,” Everett said.
Oct. 10 was planned as the first work day, but the scouts ended up being quarantined after one of them had a positive COVID-19 test, so the whole Olesen family jumped in to help where the scout troop had planned to be involved.
“Each project has to have a certain number of scout hours into it, and the other scouts had already done work during the summer to prepare for construction of the walkway. There was a lot of clearing to do prior to beginning construction,” said dad, Kent Olesen. “So we jumped right in.”
Everett added, “The entire process took longer than I expected because of COVID-19 and the increased cost of lumber to complete the project. I obtained the materials from Hometown Building Supply and Friends of Rice Lake Refuge paid for them.”
Heidi and Kent said, “We are proud of the way Everett brought his Eagle Scout project to completion this fall, in spite of the challenges.”
EXPERIENCE GAINED
Everett talked about the life lessons and valuable experiences he gained by doing this project.
“Organizing a project, estimating the cost of a project, and working as part of a team were some of the life skills I learned through doing this project. Problem-solving skills were brought into the picture because sourcing lumber needed for this project was difficult; the decking I needed was in very short supply this year because of supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic. Luckily, Hometown Building Supply found a suitable unit of lumber that allowed the project to move forward. Also, the price of lumber was about double what it was last year, both because of supply chain disruptions and the increased number of projects being done by people out of work or sheltering at home.”
Everett said he has always enjoyed his life as a scout, and it has aligned with his interests in camping and the outdoors.
NEXT STEPS
The next steps will be for Everett to write up a report (scout service project final plan) about his project that will be submitted for review by the Eagle Scout board of review, members of which are selected by the council to review the project.
The candidate makes a formal presentation to the board of review, and it must happen before he turns 18 and ages out of Boy Scouts. The board provides an impartial review and makes sure Everett understands the project and that he really took the lead, organizing and scheduling his own project.
“I hope that this boardwalk will help more people get out and enjoy nature,” Everett said. “It’s more challenging for people with handicaps. Hunters with handicaps will also be able to enjoy the refuge more because of the improved access.”
As far as goals for after graduation, Everett plans to seek an plumbing apprenticeship, perhaps even with the same Aitkin plumbing firm that his dad apprenticed with as a young man.
Everett’s mom, Heidi had a parting word of advice for scouts who aspire to the rank of Eagle Scout.
“Start earlier in your scouting life, before you are driving and having jobs, because it’s a big time commitment, and requires weekly meetings,” she said.
Scouts can apply for Eagle Scout starting at age 16.
If Everett is approved by the board to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, he will join the elite 2.01% of Scouts who have achieved that rank since 1912 (www.blog.scoutingmagazine.org/2015/03/30).
