If there is such a thing as a “fair junkie” Kirk Peysar might be one.
Who else attends more than 25 fairs every year?
Because of Peysar’s decades of experience on the Aitkin County Fair Board and his membership on the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs, he has been elected to fill a term on the Minnesota State Agricultural Society. He will represent the society’s Sixth District for the coming year.
The Minnesota State Agricultural Society, which manages the Minnesota State Fair, held its annual meeting Jan. 13-16 in Bloomington. Peysar was elected to fill the remainder of the term of Joe Scapanski, who was elected president of the society.
“This has been a goal I have worked toward for many years,” said Peysar. “It’s an honor to be elected to the position and serve as an ambassador for the Minnesota State Fair which is recognized to be among the best of all fairs.”
This dream started for Peysar when he was just 8 years old.
“My grandmother purchased a rose bush for 99 cents from the Gurney’s catalog,” he said. “I exhibited a rose from that bush that summer and won my first blue ribbon. That was the first of decades of fairs where my grandmother and I exhibited together. When I was old enough, I attended the Minnesota State Fair as a 4-H member.”
Peysar has exhibited at fairs every year since, primarily in horticulture.
EARLY YEARS
Peysar, who was reared in Aitkin, participated in 4-H and the audio-visual club at Aitkin High School from which he graduated in 1977. His interest in audio-visual operation landed him a job at the age of 15 with the Rialto Theatre, then owned by Mark and Pat Bellefeuille. When it was offered for sale in 1986, Peysar purchased the theater and is still owner today.
“In high school, I really enjoyed accounting, taught by Jack Gilbertson,” Peysar said. “Along with Noel Bailey’s civics class, the path was built for me.”
Peysar graduated from a two-year accounting program at Brainerd Technical College in 1979 and went on to work for private businesses in the Aitkin area. In 1988, he took a job with Aitkin County in income maintenance, in the department now known as Health and Human Services. There, he moved to the position of accounting supervisor. In 1998, Peysar threw his hat in the ring for Aitkin County auditor and won, beginning that job in January 1999. He has been reelected every term since then.
His work for the Aitkin County Fair began when he was a child. His “gopher” duties eventually turned into clerking for judges, with each year adding more duties. Along the way, Peysar became the superintendent of horticulture and general superintendent of open class.
In the early 1990s, Peysar was elected a director on the Aitkin County Fair Board where he became more involved in the organization and management of the county fair. He has been the board’s secretary-treasurer for the last 17 years.
Peysar began attending annual conventions of the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs. Although there are 87 counties in the state, there are 94 county fairs held annually. Peysar was elected to this board in 2010.
In this new role, Peysar will represent 16 county fairs.
“I have attended each of these fairs since 2010, plus others, 25-30 fairs in a season,” he said. He added he has visited 40 of Minnesota’s 94 fairs.
Peysar’s fair participation doesn’t stop with his own involvement. He said he has had the pleasure of watching his niece and nephew show exhibits at the local fair, the Northeast Livestock Show, the Minnesota Beef Expo and the state fair.
Peysar’s other memberships include the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, Midwest Showmen’s Association, Aitkin County Extension Committee, Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce, Aitkin Education Foundation, Aitkin County Historical Society, St. James Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Minnesota Association of County Officers and Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust.
HIGHLIGHTS
Notably, there have been only two cancellations of the Aitkin County Fair in its 132-year history – in 2012 due to extensive flooding and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fair was able to come back better than ever in both situations,” Peysar noted. “This represents the value of the fair to this community.”
Some changes were made in 2021 in response to the global pandemic. Restrooms are more frequently cleaned and hand washing stations were installed at various locations on the fairgrounds.
“A fair is like a puzzle,” said Peysar. “Each aspect is a piece and it takes all the pieces to complete the picture of the fair.”
“The Aitkin County Fair is successful because of the team effort put forward by the board and countless volunteers and community organizations. The same is true for the Minnesota State Fair.
“I will use all my experience, energy and passion to work with my colleagues on the board,” he said, “along with the administration and staff of the Minnesota State Fair to continue its tradition of success. I’m excited to being a part of it. It is truly an honor.
