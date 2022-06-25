Regional author’s crime novel ready for summer reading

“The Flayed Man” by Jay Andersen is described as a gritty, fast paced procedural crime novel set on the North Shore of Lake Superior in Minnesota.
Riverplace Press, Aitkin, is a custom publishing company helping authors craft, print, distribute and sell books. Riverplace has published Lake Country Journal magazine and hundreds of books on history, crime, philosophy, poetry, how-to, humor, mysteries, art, religion and journals for over 25 years.
Author Jay Andersen is a past editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger, Isle and the Cook County News Herald, Grand Marais. He is also the former news director/producer for North Shore Community Radio, WTIP-FM, Grand Marais.
THE FLAYED MAN TEASER
In the summer of 2001, Cache Harbor Police Chief, Paul Tharp’s usual routine is jarringly interrupted by the discovery of a dead body on an abandoned farm. The victim’s skin had been removed and his heart cut out and burned. Tharp’s investigation leads him to an ancient Aztec scholar living in the area. He is aided by a university student and summer waitress but hampered by the constant interference of a local newspaper reporter.
Tharp cautiously develops a relationship with the student, to the detriment of his long-standing affair with the local librarian, a relationship which finally crumbles with the return of her ex-husband who comes to Cache Harbor as part of a television news crew covering the murder.
As Tharp comes close to solving the case, matters take a dramatic turn which plunges Tharp and his friends and lovers into a fiery, heart pounding and violent conclusion to the mystery of the flayed man.
“The Flayed Man” will be available from select booksellers and Amazon.com in print and e-book form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.