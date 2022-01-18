• A Riverwood Healthcare Auxiliary member since 1949, she felt it was important to try to get a hospital built in Aitkin and wanted to help with raising money toward that “project.”
• The auxiliary dissolved for a few years. She then re-joined in the 1980s. The auxiliary had changed quite a bit and was focused both on fundraising and volunteerism.
• Wilma has volunteered over 4,000 hours in the hospital as of this year. She has helped in many different areas over the past 20 years. She has worked in the cafeteria, at the front desk, in the rehab department, and the Gift Shop. She is also a professional seamstress and has done many sewing projects for various departments, including sewing and donating masks when needed. She enjoys the hands-on work at the hospital the most. She also enjoys the camaraderie she has found with the auxiliary group.
• Wilma has lived in Aitkin for 72 years. She raised seven children here and now has 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The Riverwood Auxiliary has been busy the last few months.
You may have seen the auxiliary at the Trunk or Treat at the United Methodist Church as the “Adams Family.” We had so much fun and gave out goodies to 260 trick or treaters.
We also made its first appearance at a booth at the “Fish House Parade” selling Rice Krispy bars on a stick. We are looking forward to making this an annual event. It was so fun to see the little boys and girls visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Also, we have had volunteers help with bell ringing for the Salvation Army and
Operation Christmas.
We continue our work at the hospital in both service and fundraising. Contributing hundreds of hours between the various departments and putting together Covid test kits. We were disappointed that we were not able to have our annual cookie sale this year due to Covid restrictions.
We were glad to be able to do a modification of our “Lights of Love” event. We are in the planning stages of having a new sign made for this event and displayed on the hospital grounds.
With the money raised through our events and sales at the gift shop, we have been able to contribute more funds to the hospital for continued improvements and expansion on the hospital.
We have welcomed four new members in the past two months. We look forward to getting to know our new members and helping them become a part of our hospital community!
If interested in joining please call Joyce Knapper at 218-549-3443.
