“Osmosis!” That is what Aitkin man, Roy Egstad, said when asked how he got started cooking.
Egstad cooks. He cooks a lot. Egstad volunteers his time to cook for local organizations such as Kids Club and the community meal at Glory Baptist Church. At the church community meal Wednesdays, Jan Hasselius said “He cooks a fantastic meal. It’s really delicious and healthy.”
When COVID-19 shutdown gatherings and events, Egstad still cooked the meals. They were boxed up and distributed to people who wanted them. “He is really a Godsend,”said Hasselius.
He also helps cook at the annual Disabled Veterans Ripley Turkey Hunt at Camp Ripley, Little Falls. In 2014, Egstad volunteered with the NutriMan School Garden at Rippleside School.
On a larger, farther, scale, Egstad has traveled several times to the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo area, to fulfill a cooking mission.
Through Time Missions, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Egstad has answered the call to cook for missionaries in the Dominican Republic on several different occasions. He recently returned from one such trip and is contemplating another later this summer.
The missionaries are building chapels and installing sports/day camps for kids, women’s ministries and food distribution. Egstad said “I help cook breakfast for over 100 people at a time.”
When cooking meals, the staff soaks the meat in a green marinade of peppers, cilantro, garlic and “other stuff” which is blended to mush to soak the meat in. “They don’t like anything really spicy down there, they thought Montreal Steak Seasoning was hot,” Egstad said.
Egstad was in the Santo Domingo area with a group of missionaries who were aiding in the building of chapels/churches. “It takes about five hours of about 10 volunteers and missionaries to put up a chapel,” said Egstad. The panels are built at missionary headquarters and trucked to the location where the foundation has already been constructed.
He was last in the Dominican Republic in January 2020 and was set to go back in November of the same year but, as was the case for so many things then, COVID-19 struck and the trip was canceled.
What Time Ministries website says about its kitchen staff, “Our kitchen staff doesn’t make good food, they make GREAT food! There are fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy meats and purified water to make sure you have the energy you need to work hard, play hard and pray hard. We serve a wide variety of local and American cuisines where there is something for even the most picky of eaters! Let our hospitality team take good care of you during your time of service for the Kingdom!”
“They do short term missions, besides chapel building. They do different outreach projects.” Egstad said. “People looking for short term mission projects should look into Time Ministries.”
