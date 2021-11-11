An adventurous girl was born in Worthington 101 years ago.
Eva Wellhousen Cleator, rural Aitkin, spent her life seeking new experiences.
With two brothers and one sister, she grew up in Anoka, where she graduated from high school in 1938. Following high school, Cleator worked in a grocery store owned by her parents and an uncle.
In the summer of 1943, Cleator and a friend went to Minneapolis to apply for a job in Alaska because they thought it “would be an adventure.” Impatient when they didn’t get called in for an interview, the pair walked across the street to a Marine Corps recruiting office. She was 23 and engaged to school sweetheart Warren Cleator but she wanted to try something different, and Warren didn’t mind, she said.
Warren was on furlough from the Army when Eva went to basic training in the fall of 1943 at Camp Lejune, North Carolina. She was assigned to work in motor transport.
“I loved the marches,” she said, “especially if there was a band.”
Eva drove the mail in jeeps, drove officers around in sedans and drove buses to transport troops. She was given the nickname “Willie” because she drove Willys jeeps.
“I loved to drive,” Eva said. “I wouldn’t have been happy behind a desk.”
After spending too much time on KP duty, Eva signed up to go overseas, training from one U.S. coast to the other. One part of the training had participants jumping in a pool with a full pack on their backs. “We didn’t know what to think would happen to us if we went to the war,” she said.
Eva never did go overseas as World War II ended before her training was completed. She was discharged in 1946, and married Warren in July.
The Cleators moved to Germany in the fall because of Warren’s work with the federal civil service. Their first child, Dawn, was born in Germany.
When Warren’s civil service ended, they returned to Anoka and had three more children: Merrie, Bud and Gary. Eva worked for Coast-to-Coast until the late 1960s, when she went to Northwestern Bell as a switchboard operator who provided directory assistance for 14 years.
Eva volunteered her time as well, to the American Legion and mostly her church, Trinity Episcopal in Anoka. Warren died in 2014 and Eva came to the Aitkin area in 2020 to live with her daughter, Merrie Schintgen. Although Eva lost her daughter Dawn one and one-half years ago, she has seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
“Mom is an adventurer,” Schintgen said. “She was 75 when she took a ship to the coast of South America.”
Eva boarded the ship in New Orleans, went through the Panama Canal, down the coast of South America and back to New Orleans. That trip was longer than planned as the ship was delayed by strikes and pirates – not to mention Eva broke her foot and had to get a cast.
Eva’s advice to those considering military service: “Do it if you don’t mind taking orders and can accept what you’re asked to do. You are not your own boss.”
