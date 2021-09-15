Bob Janzen tries to “sell the Earth and everything on it.”
He’s well on his way since he has been an auctioneer for 50 years. That milestone was noted by family and friends during a Sept. 4 auction at Janzen Auctioneers building in Aitkin. Family members, friends and auction-goers helped celebrate with banners, cake and a plaque.
While growing up in rural Aitkin, Bob (and his four brothers and three sisters) helped on the family farm of his parents, Barney and Veronica. While attending Aitkin High School, he was involved with FFA and 4-H, like so many farm kids were. While he didn’t participate in sports much, he was interested in sports and thought he might like to become a sports announcer. He graduated from AHS in 1963.
In 1964, Bob signed up for a six-year enlistment in the Army National Guard. He attended business college in St. Cloud and got his first taste of retail sales working for Big Bear Farm Store. He then worked for National Farm Stores Inc., Minneapolis, in Zumbrota and Wisconsin and during 1967 and 1968 traveled all over Canada helping set up fleet stores in 15 locations as far north as Dawson Creek, B.C. He also got experience working as a teller in a bank in St. Cloud.
Returning to Aitkin in 1969, Bob began working for Security State Bank in Aitkin and as branch manager and loan officer in Garrison. While this became his career through 1994, it was his side job of auctioneering that he wanted to pursue.
HISTORY
Times were tough in the 1930s. Then-20-something Barney Janzen helped on the family farm. While working in the barn each day, Barney and his brother Henry listened to a radio program featuring horse auctioneering. Barney would imitate what he heard while doing chores, pretending to auction off the cows.
Unbeknownst to Barney, Henry signed him up to attend auctioneering school in Austin, Minnesota. Taking on the challenge, Barney got through an intense two-week course at Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering.
It wasn’t long after his return to Aitkin that he was called upon to conduct an auction, working with experienced auctioneer and local banker, Fred Schwanke. For the next several years, Barney worked with Schwanke and Martin Newstrom. By 1941, Barney was on his own.
In a 1996 article in the Mille Lacs Messenger, Barney talked about the changes over the 60 years he was in the auctioneering business.
“The roads are better than 60 years ago,” Barney said. “Back when I started, I had to leave early for an auction because the roads were so bad I had no idea how long it would take to get to the sale.”
Barney said in the early years there was very little cash paid the day of the sale. “We would accept 20% down and the buyer usually had 30 days to pay the rest,” he said. “Today they pay up right away.”
The commission has risen also. It was 3% in Barney’s early years and by 1996, the percentage was as high as 10%. Another difference was that the clerking was done by banks. It is now done by the auction company.
Barney always started his auctions selling a pitchfork, and Bob and his son Jeremy try to continue the tradition today.
FULL STEAM AHEAD
“The bank gave me two weeks off to go to the auction college,” Bob said.
Bob went to the same school in 1971 as Barney did in 1936, still owned by the same man except when Bob went it was located in Mason City, Iowa.
Bob began working auctions with his father in 1970. “It was a good experience working with dad,” said Bob. “I gained a lot of knowledge, learned public relations from him and met a lot of people.”
At that time, auctions were held on site spring through fall. That changed a lot when Janzen Auctioneers leased a building on the west side of Aitkin. Then auction items could be consigned to hold one big auction anytime of year.
The auction company hired its own clerks in the late 1990s. Still, all the bookkeeping was mostly done by hand. It has transitioned to computers, a faster and more accurate tally.
“Sellers used to set up their own auctions,” Bob noted. “Now we hire help to set up auctions on site or at our auction building. Some auctions are not cost-effective to do on site. That’s when our building becomes more convenient for some sellers.”
It’s not uncommon to have two- to three-ring auctions going on at the building nowadays.
In a normal year, there are between four and six auctions at the building in Aitkin and 25 or more held on site.
“COVID-19 changed things for awhile but the last year we have been very busy,” Bob said. “We have a lot of regular auction-goers who have permanent bid numbers.”
Jeremy took over the business several years ago, but Bob still helps out.
Along the way, Bob got a real estate license in 1985 and a broker’s license in 1995. In about 2000, he and Tony Cummings started Cummings Janzen Real Estate.
Both the auction company and the real estate company are family affairs. Jeremy is also involved in the real estate company; daughter Jessica is a Realtor; daughter Connie serves as a clerk for auctions; and daughter Deanna Heath, a teacher in Andover, offers auction help on occasion.
“My favorite part of the auction business is meeting so many good people,” said Bob, who admitted he is a “people-person” himself. He said he enjoys seeing the variety of items offered for sale, with many surprises. “I continue to learn and keep up on values and the worth of items,” he said.
“Never forget who you are working for,” was one of Bob’s favorite sayings of Barney, who also stressed honesty and integrity in the business.
Bob is a member of the Minnesota Auctioneers Association, the National Auctioneers Association, Aitkin Lions, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 86. He has offered his services for countless benefit auctions for Ducks Unlimited, Ruffed Grouse Society, Lions Clubs, Minnesota Deer Hunters, Chambers of Commerce, the Jaques Art Center, Rocky Mountain Elk, Brainerd School District, 4-H clubs, Minnesota Waterfowl, Boys and Girls Clubs on the west coast as well as for churches, schools, veterans and other organizations.
Bob and his wife, Gayle, have 13 grandchildren between them.
Bob has no plans to retire anytime soon.
FAMILY, FRIENDS AND COLLEAGUES HAD THIS TO SAY:
Jeremy Janzen, Bob’s son, owner of the auction business and broker with Cummings Janzen Real Estate: “Dad always tells people Grandpa Barney would be proud that one of his grandchildren is carrying on the business. That may be true, but Grandpa Barney was and is watching over, very proud of all the relationships dad has built, the friends he has made and most of all his commitment to the auction industry and specifically his dedication to Janzen Auctioneers over the last 50 years.”
Daughter Connie Janzen, clerk in the auction business, and Deanna Heath, teacher in Andover: “Dad is one of the kindest people you will meet. He’s not judgmental and won’t give his opinion unless asked. He made us work and taught us the value of education and money. He really taught us a work ethic. He cares about people. And he is the best grandpa ever. His sayings that stuck with us were ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day,’ and ‘Don’t be too busy making a living where you can’t make a life.’”
Jessica Janzen, daughter and broker with Cummings Janzen Real Estate. For nine years, she operated the auction business with Bob until she went into real estate. She now works occasional auctions: “He is the most faithful person I know. A rational person, he always has the best advice even if I don’t want to hear it. My dad is the best role model and grandpa we could ever have asked for.”
Hugh Janzen, brother and retired banker: “Before he went into auctioneering and the realty business, he worked long hours and did a good job for Security State Bank. He loves auctioneering and was a great partner of our dad. Dad would be proud that the kids have taken over. Jeremy is as a good as Bob!”
Dallas Smith, retired pastor and auctioneer with Janzen Auctions for about 25 years: “He is a nice guy who has good people skills. He’s on guard not to offend others or say mean things. He is a nice person during and after auctions and in life. When I learned the auction business, Bob was very encouraging to me. He can sell anything to anyone anytime.”
Dan Masloski, former son-in-law and teacher in the Anoka-Hennepin School District. He is also an auctioneer who helps Janzen Auctioneering with about 25 events per year: “Bob holds the Janzen name close to his heart and it has guided the business. I would not be doing (auction) galas today if I didn’t have the mentorship of Bob, although he makes fun of me for going to the ‘wrong’ auctioneering school.”
Gayle Janzen, Bob’s wife: “Bob is so personable. I was attracted to his strong faith, big heart, wonderful people skills and hard work. I admire those traits. He definitely has auctioneering in his blood and I highly respect him for that.”
Carroll and Joy Janzen, brother and sister-in-law, now retired. They were former auction clerks for the company: “We remember when auctions were more of a social event, even stopping the sale for lunch. Once on a first-name basis, today everyone has a bidding number and address. The tradition was that the pitchfork was the first item to sell and Bob has followed in dad’s footsteps.”
Bill Mohs, Mohs Auctions, Brainerd, fellow auctioneer and friend: “I met Bob at a 1989 convention in Grand Rapids. Bob was still working in the bank and I worked with Barney and then Bob when he took over. We never felt we were in competition. We have always been willing to share ideas on how to improve the business in general. The same continues with Jeremy. It’s been nice to get to know the whole Janzen clan.”
Tony Elfelt, attorney and owner of AAA Auction & Realty, Nowthen. He worked for Bob a couple of years: “I was a junior in high school and was signed up for the same 1971 class at auction school as Bob. But I couldn’t go that year and didn’t meet Bob until 2005. At auction school, they told us how to get ‘our feet in the door.’ We were advised to find an auctioneer and volunteer to work for nothing even if it was to pick up trash. A friend connected me to Bob through an auction he was holding. I called Bob and told him I just got out of auction school. ‘I’m your man to pick up trash and watch you work,’ I told him. Shortly Bob called me to an auction in McGregor. He gave me a microphone to start selling. Bob said, ‘I don’t need anyone to pick up trash; I need someone to sell.’ That’s how I got my start. Bob is successful because of the kind of person he is. He thinks about other people.”
(1) comment
Bob and his entire family/staff are 2nd to none! In fact, we never go to any other auctions ,,,,just Bob's!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.