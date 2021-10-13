State social service association recognizes Erin Melz

The Minnesota Social Service Association Region 3 Chapter recognized Erin Melz as its 2021 Outstanding Staff Achievement award recipient.
This award honors professionals from the health and human service field who routinely demonstrate outstanding service to their clients, colleagues, and workplace.
Melz was nominated for the award by her colleagues at Aikin County Public Health and Human Services as well as by Aitkin County commissioners. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Melz worked tirelessly with vaccination clinics throughout rural communities, provided vaccinations to staff, researched and distributed Covid information weekly, and supported staff member questions and concerns. All these duties were completed while simultaneously continuing Aitkin County Public Health’s regular services, including WIC clinics, home visits, and support for new parents.
Melz has been dedicated to coordinating Aitkin County’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including coordination with the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, local hospitals, school districts, and community organizations. She has also taken a hands-on approach to supporting vaccine clinics, including outreach to ensure all staff and other individuals who were on a waitlist were able to receive vaccinations and that no doses were wasted. Despite the long hours and short timelines, Melz and her team have persevered and maintained a positive attitude.
Melz’s colleagues describe her as composed, professional, dedicated, compassionate, and collaborative. Her staff looks to her as a supportive leader. Melz began her career with Aitkin County Health and Human Services as a public health nurse in 2001 and became a supervisor in 2014.
She currently sits on the boards of several community organizations. She is married and the mother of two children.
