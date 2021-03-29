In health care today, digital technology is driving change in the ways patients can seek medical care and information.
Virtual visits, remote monitoring and artificial intelligence are all playing a role in access to health care.
“We are now at the very beginning of this transition to using digital technology to enhance health care services and patient outcomes,” said Dr. Tim Arnold, family physician and medical director of Information Technology. “It’s an exciting time to practice medicine.”
VIRTUAL VISITS
At Riverwood Healthcare Center, digital technology is moving health care forward.
Virtual video visits for patients via Zoom technology made their debut in April 2020 – fast tracked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We expected to roll out virtual care within 18 months,” Liz Dean, executive director of strategy and business development, said. “Instead, we launched virtual visits in 72 hours. We have conducted over 6,000 virtual visits in the past 10 months.”
Given the pandemic, providers and clinic staff had to learn how to do virtual visits with patients on a very fast track, within a week or two.
“It was a chaotic time with many challenges,” Arnold explained. “But we followed best practices for this training and provided one-to-one sessions for providers, clinic nurses and medical assistants, along with tip sheets to guide them each step of the way.”
Virtual visits are helping patients navigate their busy lives.
“Individuals are all stretched to the limit these days, so having the convenience to take a 20-minute break from work or daily life activities to hop onto a video visit with your provider has been a tremendous win,” Arnold said.
Not all health problems work well for a virtual visit. A blood pressure medication adjustment is an example of a visit that works well via video. But more urgent problems, such as a broken bone, will require a trip to the clinic or hospital.
“Sometimes it’s not so clear cut. For example, a patient reports abdominal pain,” Arnold said. “At times, the diagnosis and treatment for abdominal pain is easy just based on a patient’s history. However, there are times when a face-to-face exam is required.”
INPATIENT CARE INNOVATIONS
On the inpatient side, the pandemic has accelerated the use of digital technology for care of hospital patients at Riverwood.
Zoom options allow the provider to connect via video from a remote workstation into a hospital patient’s room down the hall. Therefore, only one staff member consumes personal protective equipment to care for the patient.
The nurse typically is the person in the room with a COVID-19 patient who manages the Zoom visit and the computer, while a physician or other staff member can participate from down the hall.
With hospital visitor restrictions for the pandemic, family communication with hospital patients is offered via iPad.
“I have also used the Zoom tool to round on a non-COVID-19 hospital patient who has a family member out of state,” Arnold said. “It allowed the family member to be in the room with me as I saw their loved one.”
MORE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES
Other new technologies Riverwood introduced in the past six months include a symptom checker, a live chat option for patients to request appointments information and a digital COVID-19 symptoms tool for staff screening.
In addition, inpatient medical solutions are being used to decrease exposure to COVID-19.
Nearly 900 people have used the symptom checker to date, which allows entering one or more symptoms, then getting access to a list of conditions that may be causing them, and a link to find a provider who can treat a specific condition.
Patients are just beginning to use the chat feature to connect with appointment schedulers. Right now, the chat is only available during clinic hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, Riverwood is looking at expanding the hours of this service soon.
Riverwood introduced many virtual education programs as well. From hernia repair to how to care for a newborn, thousands of community members have taken part in virtual seminars and COVID-19 update forums.
“The seminars are extremely convenient for consumers,” Dean added. “If you can’t attend the live program, you can watch the recording posted to our Facebook page and our website.”
INTERNET ACCESS ISSUES
Aitkin County is still underserved in the area of broadband connections and high-speed internet service, much lower than many other Minnesota counties.
“This poses some challenges with connectivity for our patients,” Dean said. “While some of the medical virtual solutions can still be accessed with cellphone service, we are also looking at innovative ways to serve our patients who have limited internet or cell service.”
NATIONAL ROLE
The fast and effective roll out of Riverwood’s virtual visit launch has been featured in publications for American Hospital Association, Society for Strategy Healthcare Strategy & Market Development and Becker’s Hospital Review.
Riverwood was one of the American Hospital Association’s first members of an innovation collaborative as the only rural critical access hospital passionately representing the rest of the rural community.
The leadership on a national level continues with Riverwood currently participating with the American Hospital Association in a Rural Community Health Digital and Innovation Affinity Group open to leaders across the U.S.
TEAM SUPPORT
In 2020, Riverwood formed an Innovation90 team with members from multiple departments, who trained to create new prototypes and test digital health innovation ideas within 90 days. This approach increases project success and speeds up execution.
“This is key for delivering the highest quality and most convenient digital healthcare options,” Dean said. “We are very grateful for funding of our team’s training with a Blandin Foundation grant, which we obtained from Aitkin County Economic Development.
WHAT’S NEXT?
“Our current goal is to enhance our video visits to ensure we provide an experience that exceeds the patient’s expectations and provides the highest quality care,” Dean said. “We are exploring remote monitoring solutions and enhanced digital solutions for communicating with our patients.”
COVID-19 has devastated so many lives, putting tremendous pressure on health care workers and the industry in general. However, it has accelerated the pace of change more than any other force in the last few decades.
“With this change comes new ways of caring for our patients,” Arnold said. “As with many other fields of work, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of what may be one of the biggest transformational changes in many generations.
“It is my hope that we use all of this new technology to prevent disease and related complications. To reduce the cost of health care and improve patients’ quality of life, we need to prevent disease rather than wait to treat it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.