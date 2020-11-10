In the 1960s, Steve Gorecky went from the relative calm of Germany into sandbagged bunkers in the central highlands of Vietnam.
Gorecky, who grew up in Columbia Heights, was among the many set to be drafted into the U.S. Army after he graduated from high school in 1964. But instead he went to college at the University of Minnesota to study industrial arts with the goal of becoming a teacher. He knew it was just a matter of time before his draft notice arrived.
“A friend and I didn’t want to go to Vietnam so we took preliminary tests to enter the Air Force,” said Gorecky. But the list was too long to move swiftly so they went to the Army office to see what it had to offer. That is when he was told his draft notice was in the mail. Gorecky and his friend settled on a four-year Army enlistment with an assignment to Germany. It was October 1965.
“Three years in Germany plus basic training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) would mean I would not have enough time to do a one-year tour in Vietnam – darn,” he said.
Following basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Gorecky took AIT at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma to learn field artillery.
“Somewhere along the way, I volunteered to drive large trucks that were used to pull the 105mm howitzer guns,” he recalled. “As time went on, I actually became a driving instructor for the trucks. Major problem is that I had my artillery training but knew very little about the guns as I spent most of my time driving trucks.”
Gorecky made it to Germany in 1966, sent to the 3rd Armored Cavalry in Kaiserslaughtern. He was assigned to a 155mm howitzer.
“Lucky for me, several months after arriving in the battery, a slot in the Fire Direction Center opened up and that became my job for the balance of my time in Germany.”
Then he got orders sending him to Vietnam.
Truthfully, Gorecky was a bit bored with Germany. He was more concerned about how his parents would feel about it.
Having been promoted to Sgt. E-5 section chief, Gorecky was sent to special weapons school and promoted to special weapons NCO.
“Some may not know that 155mm and 8-inch howitzers had a nuclear capability of firing small nuclear rounds called ‘special weapons,’” he said.
OFF TO WAR
“After two years in Germany defending against the Russians,” said Gorecky, “the Army chose to send me to Vietnam. I arrived during the famous TET Offensive in late January 1968.”
He was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division in Pleiku, Camp Enari, in the central highlands of Vietnam. Then it was on to LZ English on the coast where A battery 2/9th was set up.
“Being the new guy and an E-5, I was not well-received to say the least,” Gorecky remembered.
The stay was short, though, and after spending time at a couple of fire bases, his unit was sent to Kontum. Word then came that he was being sent to a “hot” fire base, later “fondly” called LZ Incoming.
Turns out “incoming” was a very accurate word and he had to say it was probably his scariest time in Vietnam.
“The bad guys made life very difficult for us,” said Gorecky. “We had several wounded and casualties.”
From there, Gorecky was sent to Mile High. At Mile High he was reassigned to work as artillery liaison. The job was to coordinate infantry and artillery fire. He worked with the 1/35th infantry, 1/14 Infantry, the South Vietnamese Army, then the 1/10 Cav.
During his last five months in Vietnam, Gorecky was with the 1/10 Cav working out of “Oasis,” a large landing zone between Pleiku and Cambodia.
Gorecky extended his tour for four months to ensure an early-out and was discharged from the Army in June 1969.
AFTER SERVICE
He was back in the old neighborhood and got his job back in a sheet metal shop. Gone was his desire to become an industrial arts teacher, although he took advantage of the GI bill to attend Anoka Ramsey Junior College. Following that, he got a sales correspondent job with Durkee-Atwood that lasted two years. He decided to go to the University of Minnesota in St. Paul where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1978 in soil and water resources management.
Gorecky worked on federal programs alongside the Soil Conservation Service and the Soil and Water Conservation District for 30 years. Having moved to Aitkin in 1980, most of those years were spent working in the office of the Aitkin SWCD. He retired from that job 15 years ago.
He has a daughter, Anna Hankel, and three grandchildren. He is married to the former Laurie Kangas, whom he married in 2000. He enjoys golfing and working on old cars. For 16 years, he served as secretary for the Country Road Classics Car Club. He is also a life member of the VFW.
Gorecky said he wished he remembered the names of all the people he served with in the Army. A 2/9th website has helped him recall many memories. He has shared some of his stories and photos on that website.
In spite of his early reluctance, Gorecky said his military service was rewarding.
“I am proud to have served,” he concluded.
