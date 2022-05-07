Sometimes history hides in plain sight.
In this case, it was a building in Aitkin set to be torn down.
Peter Lowe, owner of Gramma’s Pantry and The Beanery purchased the pink building south of his businesses where he planned to put in an outdoor patio.
When Scott Rian heard of the plans, he approached Lowe to tell him the importance of the building, which had housed many businesses such as dry goods, shoe repair and a restaurant.
Rian, who spent two years working as the administrator of the Aitkin County Historical Society, said this building was probably the last of its kind in the city of Aitkin. Dating back to about 1870, it was of “mudsill” construction (definition: a supporting sill resting directly on a base and especially the earth).
“It used to be towed back and forth from the railroad tracks in the winter to the Mississippi River in the summer until approximately 1900 when the riverboats ceased operating on the river,” Rian said. “This building needs to be preserved. It is the only one left that I am aware of.”
Lowe agreed with Rian and the wheels were set in motion to accomplish the move. Rian donated his time and materials and secured assistance from the city maintenance crew and public utilities. Rian talked to Aitkin County Fair Board members, the Sentence to Serve director and the current administrator of the Aitkin County Historical Society. The fair board approved moving the old building to the county fairgrounds for an historical display.
“Lowe gave me the key and I went inside to evaluate and develop a plan,” said Rian. He also removed the pink siding to reveal what was beneath.
“The building was leaning to the north and the south wall was about six inches lower than the north wall,” he said. “So I used the roof to measure the level and put braces the same distance down from the ceiling then mounted cross braces below the level of the trailer so we would have to jack the building up to put X braces to keep it from moving side to side. Once we got the braces crossed and lagged into place, we cut out and broke the footing around the base of the building. Then we separated it from the back addition with a Sawzall. We used a front loader to slowly tug the truck out onto the street so there wasn’t any jerking motion.”
On April 21, the building traveled north on Minnesota Avenue and was taken to the east side of the fairgrounds. A couple of boards were broken on the trip but can be repaired, Rian said. The building is not yet in its permanent location as a foundation needs to be created and funds raised for restoration.
“I’d like to see it in place by this year’s fair,” said Rian.
But mostly, Rian is looking forward to hearing stories about this old mudsill building that made memories in Aitkin for 150 years.
If anyone has a memory of activities or people surrounding this building, please email or mail them to the Aitkin Age, news.aitkin@apgecm.com, 213 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin, MN, 56431.
“I bought the building to tear it down and create a patio and green space for The Beanery,” Lowe said. “It’s nice to see a piece of history preserved.”
