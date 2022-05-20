On a warm day in July, 1993, Danny Elias was celebrating his 10th birthday with his first airplane ride.
He clambered up on the wing of a Beech Bonanza and lowered himself into the cockpit next to Ray Hogan, the aircraft’s owner and pilot. He came back from that flight knowing what he wanted to do with his life. He was going to become an aviator.
After graduating from Aitkin High School in 2001, Dan enrolled in the aviation program at Lake Superior College in Duluth. In May 2003, he graduated as Aviation Student of the Year with a 4.0 GPA. He had his private pilot license with instrument and commercial ratings in single and twin- engine airplanes.
Not one to let the ground stay under his feet, he enrolled in an intensive Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course with MN Aviation (360 Aviation LLC) in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Ten days later he called Aitkin Aviation, the FBO (fixed base operation) at the Aitkin Airport, to let his friends know he had passed the difficult oral exam and check ride. He was now a CFI and had an instructor position waiting for him at Lake Superior College where he spent the next year and a half giving flight instruction.
After his stint at the college, he signed on with Bemidji Aviation to fly contract UPS cargo flights and passenger charters in Beech King Airs, Queen Airs and Beech 99s.
For the first 10 years of his flying career, he had to deal with the aftermath of 9/11 and the economic slide of 2008-2009. A few months after being hired as a Boeing 727 flight engineer for Champion Air (a Minnesota-based passenger charter), the company went out of business.
He found a position at Pinnacle Airlines flying the Canadair Regional jet, but due to the 2009 economy, he saw a furlough on the horizon.
So, goodbye Minnesota, hello Alaska.
A former student of Dan’s was doing bush flying in Alaska. He said he would recommend Dan for a job up there. Dan said he’d always been interested in Alaska and flying out in the bush and jumped at the opportunity. He was based in western Alaska, flying Cessna 207s and Piper Navajos to rural villages that stretched out to the Bering Sea. The company flew everything from passengers (alive and dead) to groceries, medical supplies and mail.
Alaska’s rapidly changing weather combined with the remote and rugged terrain made bush flying extremely challenging. He was always dealing with icy, muddy or gravel runways and the unpredictable weather along the ocean and in the mountains. He said, “It was some of the most fun and challenging flying I have ever done.”
After three years flying in the bush, Dan landed a job that helped him get back on the path to the airlines. He was captain on an ATR, which is a large twin-engine turboprop aircraft. He flew contract FedEx cargo out of Anchorage to Fairbanks, Kodiak and Southeast Alaska down to Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan.
The next step in his career was with Omni Air International, a passenger charter airline that flew Boeing 767s all over the world.
Most of the trips were transporting military personnel. After four years with Omni, building international and heavy jet time, he got a position with UPS flying a Boeing 747 out of Anchorage to destinations around the world.
Dan met his wife Luisa in Alaska. When her work took her to New Hampshire, he changed his base to Louisville, Kentucky. Dan said that flying the big jets all over the world is fun, but he still loves getting back in the small airplanes. “There’s more freedom. It’s not just putting on the autopilot and staring at the ocean for 10 hours. I owned a Cessna 170 in Alaska with tundra tires and skis. The plane took me to many cool places that you can’t get to by road. I now have a Cessna 180 that I fly on floats. I hope to fly it to some remote lakes in Canada for fishing and eventually back to Alaska.”
Dan loves his job at UPS and hopes to spend the next 20-25 years there until his retirement. “After 18 years I got hired at the place I want to stay. Flying can be an unstable career, but I have no regrets and would prefer the worst flying job to a desk job.”
Dan’s goal is to pay forward the favor Ray Hogan gave him when he was 10. He wants to start doing Young Eagles flights and maybe get some kid interested in flying. He wants to be a good role model to show that persistence pays, especially if you’re doing what you love.
Author Carolyn “Jake” Carlson, Palisade, pursued her own dream of flight and is an established pilot herself.
