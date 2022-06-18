“I think what I loved most about that day was the great energy,” said Skye Fiedler, owner of the Green Owl Gallery in downtown Aitkin.
The day Fiedler was speaking of was a “Meet the Author” event that was held May 28. “People seemed to really enjoy themselves, the authors loved talking to everyone who stopped by their tables and the music by Mike and Jan Cherry really added to the event,” continued Fiedler. “I was so pleased by how many local authors responded to my call to be in the store. We have a dozen so far. There is such great artistic talent of all varieties in the Aitkin area.”
These authors’ and other authors’ books may be purchased at the Green Owl Gallery.
KACIE CLEMENT
Aitkin resident for 33 years, Kacie Clement is originally from St. Paul. Before becoming an author, Clement spent 45 years working in nonprofit organizations.
Clement first realized she wanted to become an author after retirement. “I was sitting on my deck painting rocks contemplating life,” said Clement. “I wasn’t sure what to do in retirement. I decided to be an author. I spent the next two days sketching out my first story.”
Clement’s first book was written in 2017 and is titled “Unleashed Betrayal.” She has also written eight more books and two journals. She is currently working on a series, “The Whispering Cove Mysteries” and said “They are fun cozy mysteries, with a bit of the paranormal included.”
Clement is an indie author which means she self-publishes her work and retains control of publishing rights.
“Everyone has a story to tell. I encourage everyone to write,” said Clement. Learn more about her at kacieclement.com.
M E FULLER
M E Fuller spent most of her life in the Twin Cities. A graphic designer for over 30 years, Fuller said she has always been a writer, “I still remember my first poem about a little squirrel. I wrote that when I was 6 or 7 years old.” When she retired in 2014, she started learning about how to write a novel and received two grants from Five Wings Arts Council for education and editing services.
“Saving the Ghost” was the first book completed by Fuller, “It took me about seven years to write. I had a lot of learning to do before the book took shape and became something valuable for readers.” Her second book “Blood on the Bridal Wreath” is the first book in a four-book series of mysteries and only took four months to write, “I was fighting against Covid-19 inertia, and I knew I had to get to work on something!” said Fuller.
Fuller chose to self-publish her books through Amazon because of the site’s ease and that she can keep most of the dollars from sales.
Fuller said when she is not writing, she is a visual artist. “I am currently exhibiting work at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, the K. K. Berge Gallery in Granite Falls and the Freeport Art Museum in Freeport, Illinois,” said Fuller. Also an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables, Fuller said most of her food is grown in her backyard.
For more information on Fuller, go to: https://mefullerwords.com/ or https://mefullerart.com.
ELLEN SCHWALBE
Over 20 years ago, Ellen Schwalbe and her family moved to Breezy Point from Golden Valley. Together with her husband she owns and operates an auto repair business in Nisswa.
In 2019, a story about truth and love and a young red squirrel was started because Schwalbe felt a compelling need to share a story based on her own personal experiences. “The Just-Right Family” is Schwalbe’s first published work and took three years from the moment she realized the need to write it to completion.
When asked how she published her book, Schwalbe said, “It was an early summer morning and I had just finished my ‘quiet time.’ Setting an empty coffee cup on the end table, my eyes landed on the back cover of the book I was reading. I noticed the publisher’s name, Zondervan. Turns out they have a self publishing company called Westbow Press. One thing led to another and here we are! A published book!”
“I feel like the illustrations are certainly half of the book,” said Schwalbe. “Finding the illustrator for “The Just-Right Family” is a story in itself.” With the help of Schwalbe’s cousin Linda, Schwalbe was in contact with Christie Leggett, educator, author and illustrator.
“I told her about the book and that the characters were woodland animals that included red squirrels, an owl and a rabbit family. I gave her no details of my vision for those characters,” said Schwalbe. “She offered to send me a rough sketch of one of those characters and decide if I liked her work. When she sent me the rough sketch, I nearly fell over! She chose to create the owl character. Every detail was like I dreamed, but better.”
POLLY SCOTLAND
Author and outdoor enthusiast Polly Scotland lives on the “First City on the Mississippi River,” Bemidji. Scotland was a dental hygienist for her husband, a former flight attendant and travel cruise escort. She wrote freelance stories of her “wilderness travel adventures for various magazines and newspapers.”
Encouraged by her father, Scotland took her adventure stories and put them all in one place, her first book titled “By Foot, Pedal, or Paddle,” in 2012. Her second book was completed during the pandemic from 2020 to 2022 and is called “The Adventurer & Her Husband.”
With the motto of “It’s time to unplug and play,” Scotland’s hobbies include skiing, biking, sailing, canoeing, camping and trekking.
To learn more about Scotland, go to www.pollyscotland.com.
PAUL SIMONSON
Paul Simonson grew up on a diary farm in Seavey Township in south Aitkin County and graduated from McGrath High School in 1960. He has lived in Eagan since 1972.
When Simonson was in high school he wrote a story about his dog “Tricky” being killed by chasing a car. His English teacher published it in the school newspaper and that was the beginning of his writing passion.
Simonson began writing “Murder on the Lake” in 2016. The year is 1951, and a grisly murder has occurred on the frozen waters of Mille Lacs Lake. Simonson, 80, made his writing debut with “Murder on the Lake.” Spanning the decade from World War II to the Korean War, Simonson’s whodunit explores the web of lives that become tangled on a fateful night on one of Minnesota’s best known walleye fisheries. “I finished the first draft in 2018. I pitched the book to three literary agents in 2019 but failed to receive any offer to publish,” said Simonson. “In the fall of 2021, another author referred me to Riverplace Press and they published the book which is my first novel. I’m 60,000 words into my second novel.”
Simonson noted in an interview that he has a middle case of dyslexia which causes him to have problems with the mechanical aspects of writing including spelling, grammar and word usage.
While attending the University of Minnesota as an accounting major, Simonson was required to pass an advanced writing course. He put off taking the course until his final quarter. “When I got my papers back they would be completely marked with red corrections, but with a big red ‘A’ and a note from the professor that said “Great writing. You can always get a proofreader.” I got an ‘A’ for the course,” said Simonson.
BILL STEIN
It took retired Aitkin dentist 25 years to complete his first book “Tales from Lard Lake.” Stein has been writing columns for the Aitkin Age about quirky characters such as Yoshiko Peterson and Ragnar Nummanninnin for over 25 years. When the COVID lockdowns began, it gave Stein the time to “assemble” his columns into a book.
Stein was first published at the age of 15 in the high school literary yearbook with his first work, a poem. “I have always loved reading and excelled in the verbal scores on the standardized tests,” he said.
Stein, currently a deacon at St. James Catholic Church, said his favorite book to write was “Tales from Lard Lake” because so many interesting people live there. He has also written “Reading the Stained Glass Windows of St. James Church” and collaborated/contributed to several books about dentistry, scuba diving and “hundreds of editorials on various subjects.”
Some advice he would like to give beginners or those interested in writing, “Read lots of books by great writers in the genre of your choice. Edit, edit, edit! Too many words spoil the work, above all, ‘Eschew obfuscation.’”
MARY WASCHE
Mary Wasche is a Wadena native who now lives on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake in Isle.
Formerly a dental hygienist, teacher, banker, small business owner, landlord and writer/columnist for the Mille Lacs Messenger, she won a writing contest and scholarship when she was just 17 years old.
Wasche wrote her first book at the age of 55. She was suddenly transferred to Alaska for work and didn’t know anyone along with facing the long darkness of Alaska. The book is entitled “Escape to Alaska.”
She has written five books which feature strong women who overcome difficult circumstances with her favorite being “Now or Never.” Wasche described the book as an “insight into women who sometimes consider going on strike from daily life and for men who’d like to better understand the women they live with.”
In her spare time, Wasche likes to “walk, bike ride, garden, travel, read and am very involved with my growing clan of immediate family,” she said.
Wasche’s advice to those thinking of writing a book: “To get a book from your head into your hand, start writing either on computer or paper. Just write what’s in your heart and mind, keep it going, you can organize it later.” For more information go to www.marywasche.com.
NEXT AUTHOR EVENT
Another “Meet the Author” event is planned for Aug. 6 with some of the same authors and most likely some new ones, music and more. The Green Owl Gallery is located at 214 Minnesota Ave. N, Aitkin. Follow the Facebook page for more information.
