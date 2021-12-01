Local farmer, Tim Nies, is in the hospital fighting for his life.
Nies was diagnosed with COVID-19 several weeks ago. His symptoms grew progressively worse, despite receiving antibody treatment and resting. On Nov. 16, Tim was brought to the Riverwood Healthcare emergency room, unable to breathe. According to his sister, Tena Burgstaler, he had blood clots traveling to his heart and he had a heart attack.
“His heart stopped,” Burgstaler said, “and he was on the Lucas machine for 40 minutes before being declared dead.”
“When the staff went back into the ER, Tim was breathing on his own,” she said. “As his complications worsened, however, Tim needed further care. He was put on a ventilator and sedated.”
Nies is now off all sedation and the ventilator has been removed. He began responding to prompts via blinking and hand-squeezing and is now speaking and communicating well.
“Several ICU staff members have described him as a complete miracle,” said Burgstaler.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nies was transferred to St. Mary’s – Essentia in Duluth where he will be able to receive any specialty care that he needs.
“We are confident that Aitkin provided exceptional care and Duluth will build upon his many improvements,” said Burgstaler.
Since arriving in Duluth, Nies’s lab work has already shown improvement.
“We are optimistic as there is a long road ahead,” she continued. “We need to continue to pray that his creatinine levels go down and that the rest of his body can recover and heal. We know God has a plan for Tim’s life or He would not have spared him.”
Burgstaler said Nies’s medical bills are already insurmountable and are continuing to grow.
There is a Facebook medical fundraiser on Tena Burgstaler‘s Facebook page. There is also an account set up at Members Cooperative Credit Union in Aitkin under Tena’s name – as “Tim’s Medical Account.” The address for MCCU in Aitkin is: 108 Minnesota Ave. North, Aitkin, MN 56431.
“God is doing mighty work here and we continue to see His miraculous hand on Tim and His mercy through our brother Tim,” said Burgstaler. “All the glory goes to God.”
Nies is known to the Aitkin community for his work with Central Minnesota Cattlemen‘s Association where he is president; as vice president of the Aitkin/Carlton County Farm Bureau; and as president of the Aitkin FFA Alumni Association.
We should all keep Tim in our prayers. No doubt he was vaccinated, but still he's pushing through. Hang in there, sir.
