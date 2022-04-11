Turning the beat around

"Years ago, there was nothing even open in Aitkin on a weekend,” said Aitkin musician Christian McShane recently. McShane was marvelling at the energy that has built around a vision for downtown Aitkin as a performance hub that could draw both locals and visitors to the city “after hours.”
The Aitkin County Friends of the Arts is welcoming new members, and its new vision was sparked in part by Christine Bright, the new owner of Aitkin’s historic Butler Building opera house. McShane was elected president of the FOA shortly after joining the group in 2021, and with the retirement of many long-time board members, the organization has welcomed a crop of younger artists and musicians to the board.
They want to revitalize the downtown area and capitalize on the treasure that is the Butler Building.
Now FOA is looking at booking acts two years out, because that is a requirement for securing nationally known performers for performances in Aitkin.
“They are busy,” said McShane. “We can’t try to book eight weeks out and expect to get top-notch performers.”
However, Butler is a mid-size venue and can accommodate audiences 300 or fewer in size.
“Aitkin needs a larger venue for events more than 300 in size,” McShane said.
McShane is in charge of marketing for FOA. He values board member Peter Lowe for his vision and ideas. Lowe is the owner of Block North Brew Pub, across Minnesota Avenue from the Butler Building.
“Peter is investing in infrastructure like extra refrigeration and barbecue equipment, to cater to all different kinds of visitors to the city,” McShane said.
The vision started to build slowly. The previous owner of the Butler Building hosted regional brewers for the Harvest Moon Brew Fest. The Aitkin Farmers’ Market coordinated volunteer musicians to play and sing during Saturday morning and Thursday evening markets. Then, during COVID-19, downtown businesses tried “Music on the Corner” and there was some good feedback from people in town who enjoyed being able to listen to music outdoors.
In 2021, McShane organized the summer Ripplesippi Music Fest, and “Lo and behold, 600 people registered,” McShane said delightedly. Two weeks later was the Harvest Moon Brew Fest, and 800 people attended (half the population of Aitkin).
There have been some quite successful music events. There is a spring dance in the Butler Building being planned, followed by a full slate of summertime events, most of which will be in the Butler Building.
On April 1, comedian C. Willie Myles from St. Cloud will be in Aitkin. In May, Dave Simmonett, lead singer of Trampled by Turtles will be doing a solo performance. In June to celebrate the 100th birthday anniversary of Judy Garland, an 11-piece orchestra will be performing with Jennifer Grimm sings Garland and a traveling exhibit of Judy Garland artifacts.
In early July the Lakes Area Music Festival will present a concert of vocalists, and at the end of the month a string quartet will perform.
The second annual Ripplesippi Music Festival is planned for two days in August.
INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATES
McShane secured a grant from IRR for a sound and light system for the opera house.
“To host large groups, we have to have a professional sound and lighting system,” McShane said.
The FOA has plans to take the lead in developing the currently unused side of the Butler Building/Opera House for performances and continue to promote it as a performance arts venue.
“The vision is to be an arts destination and have the whole freakin’ town involved,” McShane said. Lodging places, restaurants, campgrounds, bike trails and other recreational businesses will all benefit from the added attraction of arts and entertainment.
SAMPAGUITA
Richard and Thelma Lupu own a building in Aitkin, the site of the former Ben Franklin store near the stoplight.
The couple is renovating the space to create an elegant, live music venue. Work is underway to decorate the space, highlighting the historic woodwork, updating the lighting and creating space for local visual artists to display their work. More information and photos of the renovation in progress can be seen at SampaguitaMN on Facebook.
“We envision a collaboration between Block North and other Aitkin food and beverage businesses and our performance space (to be called Sampaguita),”Richard said. We envision people coming up for the weekend, having a nice dinner and strolling down the block to listen to a live performance in a relaxed atmosphere at Sampaguita.
Sampaguita may also schedule book readings and other live performances as time goes on.
WRITERS/SPOKEN WORD
Kevin Hagen is a writer living in Aitkin. Hagen has been working on a book about some of his “adventures and mis-adventures,” for some time. His editor suggested he work on individual stories with the plan of compiling them into a book when he is done. Hagen has been working on that, and has started recording individual audio books of each story, with production help from longtime Aitkin residents Thomas (Shivaji) and Pamela Mizner.
MUSIC PRODUCTION AND RECORDING
The Mizners are engaged in music production, doing business as Big Shiv Productions.
Big Shiv has a sound and recording studio where local musician Aurora Baer has recorded music and where Hagen has recorded his memoirs as audio books. Mizner has collaborated with other local musicians who want to use his original compositions in backup tracks, soundtracks for videos, and original instrumental sound tracks for live concerts.
“My mission is to use my original music and my studio to help other musicians get their music produced and marketed,” Mizner said. Big Shiv Productions is also on Facebook.
ULTIMATE INTIMATE CONCERT VENUE
Another Aitkin resident and graduate of Aitkin High School, Amy Wyant is managing the Beanery Cafe and Roastery and Grammas Organic Market.
Wyant also has a vision for music in downtown Aitkin.
“I want to retire in Aitkin,” Wyant said during a recent music event at the Beanery. “I want to be able to go out for dinner and see live performances without having to travel somewhere. I can see Aitkin becoming a little Nashville, with music production, live performance art and great food,” she said with a grin.
Wyant is advertising The Beanery as “the upnorth ultimate intimate concert venue,” and is booking live music performances for evening dinner concerts.
