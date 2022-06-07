The Bike & Brew Riding Group of Aitkin is a fitting name for an organization that coins itself as “a new group dedicated to biking enthusiasts in the Aitkin area.” It features organized bike rides that begin outside The Block North and end inside the bar for drinks and socializing.
A Facebook page was started in 2021 by Steve Welle, a local Aitkin County resident and bike enthusiast himself. Welle lived in the Twin Cities for over 37 years and bought his lake home just a little south of Aitkin in 2011. It was not until 2017 that he decided to move up north full time.
Spending downtime on two wheels is nothing new to Welle, as he grew up riding small BMX-type bikes with his brother, exploring their neighborhood and a few local trails. As Welle grew older and started a family, he began to include his kids in these biking adventures.
However, it was not until around 2008 that his niece and her husband, owners of Nicollet Bike And Ski, outfitted Welle with his first mountain bike and encouraged him to take up the hobby. Justin and Jenna Rinehart, the bike shop owners, were also the spark of inspiration behind starting the Facebook group. The Rineharts arranged group rides in the Mankato area that ended at a brewery; this was an idea Welle decided to bring to Aitkin.
This private Facebook group is open to all local Aitkin residents and cabin weekenders. It is only private to help keep its members’ information away from bike companies looking for a marketing distribution list. Members of the group can expect weekly rides, usually located at The Block North. Once in a while, Bike & Brew will choose another location like The Deerstand in Deerwood or ride around Cuyuna. According to Welle, the rides start at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and are only canceled “due to rain, excessive heat, or even poor air quality, which happened last year.”
The group works by creating an event on social media with details about the ride. There, participants can find the date, time and a map of the route.
“There’s no commitment, so people come when they are able to join,” said Welle.
Facebook groups allow people to meet other like-minded individuals and talk about their hobbies. “I am pleasantly surprised at how many new people I have met and gotten to know in the community,” said Welle.
Group members Dorothy and Dave Casey have been involved since the beginning, as Dave was there during Bike & Brew’s first ride.
“It’s been a very fun social exercise activity,” said Dave. His wife Dorthy agreed and called it “a really fun experience.”
Safety is essential to keep in mind when doing any physical activity. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation gave a few tips for a successful ride: obey all traffic signs, wear bright colors to be seen and always wear a helmet.
Bike & Brew Riding Group Of Aitkin, MN, can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/497559321605750.
