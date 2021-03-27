Since 2003, American Peat Technology has served as something of a warrior on the environmental front, providing peat that works on everything from cleaning water to growing legumes.
APT, based in Aitkin, uses raw peat to create three different kinds of product. The most popular one, BioApt, has allowed the company to grow.
“The strength of APT has been the BioAPT product,” said APT’s Peggy Jones. “It’s allowed us to innovate.”
Innovate, indeed and in word. Four years ago, a microdistillery company out of Minneapolis reached out for a sample of APT’s product.
“Initially, they didn’t really pitch anything to us,” Jones explained. “They were interested to find out if they could use peat in a different way to make a distilled spirit.
“The very first time, we thought, ‘huh, that’s kind of interesting,’” she added. “And then we kind of forgot about it. Lots of people are trying lots of things.”
That company, Brother Justus, is now marketing a new kind of whiskey – using the aptly named “Aitkin County Process” to provide a cold-peated, single-malt whiskey that is already sold out.
MORE ABOUT APT
When Jones joined APT in 2007, the plant – located out on Hwy. 5 southeast of Aitkin – was about a fifth of the size it is now.
“We were making one product, which was the agricultural inoculant,” Jones explained. “We didn’t even have an office building.”
Initially, APT was focused solely on producing granular peat products – the agricultural inoculant known as BioApt, which helps introduce beneficial microorganisms into the soil that is used for the growth of lentils, field peas, chickpeas and soybeans, for example.
APT also produces a product called APTsorb, which is useful in absorbing heavy metals like lead, cadmium, copper and zinc. The third product is TorvRok, the granular peat that Brother Justus uses in its process.
APT processes its peat (which is partially decayed plant matter) from a peatland deposit that was part of glacial Lake Aitkin. In the early 1900s, large portions of that peatland were ditched and drained to make farmland – land that is still farmed today.
APT harvests the reed-sedge peat through a DNR permit, and reclaims the harvested acres.
“Our reclamation plan is restore the harvested acres to a shallow water body that will support vegetation and ultimately become a peat-producing wetland again,” Jones said.
APT takes raw peat from the harvest field, drying it to about 35% moisture, then turns it into pellets.
From there, the product is dried to a 12% target moisture count.
“What we get looks like freeze-dried coffee,” Jones said.
And just like coffee, peat can steep.
‘BREWING’ A SINGLE MALT
As Jones explained, APT wasn’t sure what Brother Justus and its CEO Phil Steger was trying to do with the peat. In fact, she said, APT fulfills sample requests all of the time.
“We probably didn’t hear from there for about a year,” Jones explained, and then it was only for more samples. Steger was using one of APT’s original APTsorb product, now named “Torv- Rok,” which means “peat smoke” in Swedish.
Steger explained that when peat is generally used to flavor whiskey or scotch, it is done by burning the peat. That produces a smoky flavor.
Steger said he wanted to do something different – not just in terms of using the peat to infuse flavor into the whiskey, but to use Minnesota-only products in its final distillation.
Steger said that all the products used for the single malt are from Minnesota, from the oak used in the barrels to single grain (barley) to the peat.
The company draws its name and inspiration from a real person – Brother Justus, a Benedictine monk from central Minnesota who urged farmers in the state to ignore Prohibition and make moonshine so their crops would not go to waste.
Justus was from St. John’s, where Steger happened to go to college.
“He said people need to know how to make good whiskey,” Steger explained, adding that the Justus recipe and Minnesota product were regarded as a safe product during the era.
Steger said it took years of experimenting to settle on the infusion process.
“They didn’t know where this was going, either,” Jones explained.
And now, Brother Justus has a rarity – and a hit. The peat infusion has been coined as the “Aitkin County Process,” and will appear on every bottle.
Brother Justus opened a new tasting room in February of this year, and already, Steger said the company is sold out of its signature product through at least August or September.
Originally, Brother Justus had a small basement location in Minneapolis. Now, both companies will move forward together. The hope of Brother Justus is to have a 20,000 gallon distillation process in place by the end of this year.
“We feel fortunate to be working with Brother Justus,” said Jones. “None of us knows exactly where the Aitkin County Process will lead us, but we’re going to stand behind Brother Justus and support their efforts to put Minnesota peat on an entirely different kind of map.
“This partnership melds perfectly with our mission of adding value to the peat resource and in the process, driving economic development for our area,” she added.
Aitkin County will have its place in the legacy – and an expanded vision for the future.
