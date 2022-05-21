It is the mission of the Aitkin County Veterans Services Office (CVSO) to take care of and help all veterans across the county and the surrounding areas with any of their needs: transportation to and from Veterans Administration (VA) appointments, filing for disability, helping family members through difficult times and loss, benefit assistance through the VA and other resources.
The CVSO looks at what veterans are eligible for and helps them navigate through the process to apply for and access services available to them, also collaborating with community and other veterans organizations. “Aitkin has an unbelievable support system,” said Josh Hughley, assistant Aitkin County Veterans Service officer.
The Veteran Van Program has been in place since 1997 using volunteer drivers, many of whom are veterans themselves and who drive veterans to medical appointments primarily at the VAs in Minneapolis and St. Cloud, as well as other outsourced locations. The drivers sometimes leave very early for the appointments and have one to four veterans being transported at any given time. In 2021, the van took 90 trips and 100 veterans to appointments. The CVSO has a total of 13 volunteers. Sometimes the clients request specific drivers.
Penny Harms, Aitkin County Veterans Service officer for 14 years and Hughley oversee the veterans services office. Harms served in the Army from 1986-1990 and was honorably discharged as an E4 Specialist immediately before returning for a tour of duty with the Army National Guard for another two years. Hughley retired in 2013 from the Army National Guard as an E7 Sergeant First Class. He had specialized training as a welder and then as a machinist, retiring as an M1 A1 Tank Mechanic Supervisor. He was deployed to Iraq from 2005-2007 as part of the recovery team.
Hughley asks that veterans “Please call and check in if you ever thought you might not be eligible for services.” For various reasons, changes may have occurred and the veteran may now be eligible when previously ineligible. “We would love to get you the help you need,” Hughley said. To make an appointment call 218-927-7320, or email penny.harms@co.aitkin.mn.us or josh.hughley@co.aitkin.mn.us.
MEET THE DRIVERS
CARROLL JANZEN
Carroll Janzen, Aitkin, joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in January 1969 and retired in June 1996 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He had enlisted in order to “do (his) part and serve our country.” He’s involved with the American Legion, the 194th Regiment and he and his wife pioneered military support groups. Being in the military provided him with “a broader perspective of how we are all intertwined in all of our affairs with all that is going on in the world,” said Janzen.
Janzen has been a driver for over 18 years with about 2,000 hours. At least 95% of the time he brings the veteran round trip in the same day. He has driven through terrible weather and drives in all conditions. However, it is up to the driver to make the decision on whether to drive or not, based on safety.
In regard to the driving, “It’s all about veterans serving veterans,” Janzen said. He does not drive with the radio on, giving them time to talk. He enjoys listening to his veteran clients. Sometimes the veteran tells him stories from their service, or they just talk about anything or the veteran sleeps. The majority of the World War II veterans they used to drive are no longer here today. Although he was not in combat himself and he does not know what they experienced, he listens to them and he says “thank you for what you did and I’m glad to know you.”
Janzen tries to make the veteran’s day comfortable. “It’s usually a low-key conversation to start their personal stories and through the military,” he said. Janzen most likes “visiting and hearing what they want to tell me and to appreciate the service they’ve given. They’ve all served in one way or another.” Janzen “makes it their time.”
With the stress of various types of medical appointments, Janzen said, “Why drive yourself? Take it easy and let someone else drive you. You have enough to think about.”
BERNIE ROSCOE
Bernie Roscoe, originally from Blue Earth, was in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era from July 1962 to July 1965. He retired as a Corporal E4. He’s a 43-year member of the American Legion and the VFW. He said that he believes “Everyone should have at least two years of military or non-profit organization experience minimum and that it should be a requirement for citizenship in the United States.” Roscoe said, “We all should have an obligation to contribute back to society.”
Roscoe retired from banking on Jan. 1, 2010, became a veteran van driver and had his first trip in July 2010. Today, Roscoe has just over 45,000 miles and just over 1,800 hours with ACVO vets. It only takes one veteran to make a trip. “It is important the veterans get to have their appointment,” Roscoe said, “So we transport them.”
“Never ever question a veteran. Let them talk,” Roscoe said. He likes to make the veterans’ day as pleasant as possible and discussed ways that he did this with them during their trips, whether it be singing “Happy Birthday” regularly at different stops or making sure they had their regular special breakfast. He likes to bring joy back to the veterans, such as when he was able to get one veteran to play cribbage again.
CHARLIE WIKELIUS
Charlie Wikelius, Aitkin, was first drafted but then enlisted in the Marine Corps instead. He served in the Vietnam war from 1968 to 1969. He was an E4 Corporal working as a tank crewman. He is a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Disabled American Veterans. Wikelius said that although he was “affected by war with having been quite young, and (he’ll) carry it with him throughout (his) life,” he went back to Vietnam five years ago and has a “whole new view of it being a beautiful country.”
Wikelius has been driving for seven years now and enjoys the conversations and travel. “Penny and Josh work hard for the vets and represent the county and veterans,” he said.
