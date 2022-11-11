The Hill City Veterans Memorial Park, also seen on the front cover of the Aitkin Age 2022 veterans special section. Front cover photos taken by Jeanne Schram and Kat Robb. Pictured, from left: Charlie Dinger, Bill Becker, Lonnie Lee, George
Villebro, David Waden, Bill Klennert, Gary Arness and Tom Fasteland.
According to Lonnie Lee, Hill City, the veterans memorial in Hill City was the brainchild of local teacher Laurie Holm, who created an artist’s concept featuring a 30-foot aluminum globe.
Lonnie Lee didn’t like the globe idea and eventually took over the fundraising a number of years ago. Garnering about $40,000, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation agreed to be the fiscal agent.
The spot for the park was selected, the swamp drained, cattails removed, and the area filled in. Lee said the volunteer response was amazing. People offered trucks, seeded grass, poured concrete, built a gazebo and a wall.
“Getting the names to put on the wall was no small task,” Lee said.
“We needed a piece of military equipment,” Lee recalled, “maybe a tank or a canon.”
Instead, Lee found a helicopter through the Army Material Command. After approval, a trucking company brought helicopter AH-1G, tail number 67-15513 to Hill City from Ft. Drum, New York.
The Army bought this helicopter in 1968. It was stationed at Marble Mountain, south of Da Nang in Vietnam.
“I had the idea and coordinated it,” said Lee. “The community response was incredible – the school, contractors, clubs and individuals – everyone pitched in together.”
