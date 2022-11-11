The Hill City Veterans Memorial Park

The Hill City Veterans Memorial Park, also seen on the front cover of the Aitkin Age 2022 veterans special section. Front cover photos taken by Jeanne Schram and Kat Robb. Pictured, from left: Charlie Dinger, Bill Becker, Lonnie Lee, George

Villebro, David Waden, Bill Klennert, Gary Arness and Tom Fasteland.

 Kat Robb/Jeanne Schram

According to Lonnie Lee, Hill City, the veterans memorial in Hill City was the brainchild of local teacher Laurie Holm, who created an artist’s concept featuring a 30-foot aluminum globe.

Lonnie Lee didn’t like the globe idea and eventually took over the fundraising a number of years ago. Garnering about $40,000, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation agreed to be the fiscal agent.

