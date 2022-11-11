Volunteering served him well in the Navy

“I volunteered for everything,” said Lonnie Lee, Hill City. Most of the time, that worked out well during his time in the U.S. Navy.
He was the only one of six brothers and one sister who wasn’t born in Minnesota. Lee was born on a weekend trip to Michigan City, Ind. The family lived in Stacy, Minnesota, where Lee attended grades one through six in a one-room school house. He said it was a bit of culture shock when they moved to a large city, Mattoon, Ill. In high school, he was enrolled in the Army’s ROTC. The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, commonly referred to as ROTC, offers students a chance to study and serve after they complete their degree, or to participate for a short time in the program without a post-college commitment.
After he graduated from Mattoon High School in 1966, his family broke up and scattered, some returning to Minnesota.
“I thought I’d try something different and joined the Navy,” said Lee.
“I volunteered for everything,” he said, “Color Guard and drill team and that worked out well for me. I was a chaplain’s assistant volunteer and forced to go to church whether I wanted to or not. I spent 45 minutes drinking the sacramental wine.”
Lee was sent to A school in Memphis, Tennesee for three months when he volunteered to go to Vietnam. He was sent to Japan for six months, then the Philippines temporarily where there had been some trouble. He returned to the states for survival skills training.
Then he was off to Vietnam for the next year.
“Volunteering got me off the base and onto land,” he said.
Seven days before his discharge, he had a hole blown in his leg from a booby trap during a night patrol. He was sent to a hospital in Khånh Høa Province. Next he was sent to Seattle, Washington. One day, the barracks caught on fire. On one leg, Lee dragged a guy out of a room, broke a window and threw things out. Lee was rescued when the fire department arrived.
“I enjoyed the Navy because I had so much freedom,” Lee said. “I was on the ground driving trucks while the Amy transported supplies on ships. I volunteered for the Civil Action Team where doctors came in to work and I was holding a secure perimeter. I got to see how the people lived and what war was doing to the villages.”
AFTER SERVICE
Lee was discharged in 1969. He received treatment at VA facilities in Minneapolis, where it was determined he suffered heart disease from exposure to Agent Orange. Since then, he has had open heart surgery as well as other physical ailments.
Lee came back to the Hill City area and worked in construction.
“I stayed drunk about seven years,” he said. “But in 1973, I volunteered to go to Vietnam as a civilian advisor for six months. The military had left and the country was falling apart. I helped train a squad of Vietnam soldiers. They were scared of their own shadows.”
He said it went downhill from there. One Vietnam patrol abandoned him in the DMZ north of Da Nang. He was there about 12 hours until a plane picked him up.
“I went to the Saigon embassy and said ‘Get me out of here,’” he said.
Lee returned to Minnesota and worked in construction again, with the union sending him on jobs all over. He did that for 24 years.
Lee married Patricia Saylor and they had one daughter, Meiko Udovich (and three grandchildren). Patricia died in 2010.
TURNING POINT
In 1978, drunk and despondent, Lee said he was going to shoot himself because life wasn’t worth living. He called a friend who was a Lutheran minister. When the minister shared the Gospel, Lee accepted Jesus as his Savior.
“I slammed my head on the table,” he recalled. “I knew it in my heart. I never had another drop of alcohol.”
Instead, Lee used his new faith to become a pastor. With his tax return, he bought land near Hill City, and built the Hill City Baptist Church, where he has been pastor for 40 years.
The funny part of his story is that Lee never wanted to go on a ship. And in fact, he never did until he visited one as a tourist many years later.
