Warriors in the workforce

The Developmental Achievement Center of Aitkin County provides a variety of employment and life enrichment supports to adults with disabilities in the Aitkin, McGregor and surrounding communities.
The DAC has been a part of the local community since 1964 and currently provides support out of the following three sites: McGregor DAC, Aitkin DACMART and the DACWORKS store.
Employment services focus on assisting individuals in exploring employment opportunities, development of skills and sustaining work in independent integrated employment.
Career paths are tailored for each individual based on their interests, skills, preferences and support needs. Once employment is attained, supports can be added to help sustain and advance their job placement such as weekly check-ins, transportation and on-the-job coaching.
In-house work and skills training opportunities within the DAC sites include production line work for FLOE International and Fastenal, a carpentry workshop, vermiculture farming and gardening opportunities.
Work enclave crews, consisting of a team of individuals with a staffed job coach, offer valuable services to a variety of businesses throughout Aitkin County such as housekeeping, production and packaging assistance and commercial lawn mowing services.
In addition, the DAC provides a life enrichment program for its clients such as volunteer opportunities, community activity integration, arts and crafts, and life skills training.
“We provide services and support to over 70 individuals,” explained Tammy Jo Johnson, executive director of the DAC of Aitkin County, “and with the new addition of our employment service office in Aitkin, services are being expanded into the Garrison, Deerwood and Crosby areas. We hope to provide valuable supports for those areas where services are lacking.”
MEETING THE CHALLENGES
The DAC is licensed by the Department of Human Services (DHS). The DAC was ordered to be closed from late-March through June 1 during the initial outbreak of COVID-19.
At that time, no services were provided and staff members were furloughed. Independent client workers provided a valued steady addition to the workforce in Aitkin County to help businesses that were experiencing staffing shortages.
“While some clients have experienced an increase in hours at their jobs, there has also been a decrease in the need for some services for both independent workers and work crews due to business closures,” noted Johnson. “The need for housekeeping services provided by our DAC work crew is also down by 55% from the normal workload.”
The pandemic also presented financial challenges for the DAC. The DAC is a pay-for-service 501c3 non-profit organization. Eighty-five percent of its revenue is provided through supports and services provided to adults with disabilities through waivered dollars while 15% of total revenue is acquired through the DAC stores and other contracted services.
“After a long battle during the third special session, the state legislature passed a $30 million financial relief package for providers of services for individuals with disabilities who had been ordered to shut down in late-March through May due to COVID-19,” explained Johnson.
For disability support providers such as the DAC, no revenue was flowing to cover basic expenditures during the shutdown, and even today with DHS restrictions, providers are still stretched to make ends meet,” continued Johnson.
Throughout the state of Minnesota, over 100 providers are supporting and encouraging over 26,000 individuals with disabilities. “Without these providers, clients would no longer have the support structure which enables them to lead purposeful, enriched lives,” said Johnson.
Some financial relief has been granted through federal dollars, PPP loans and state grant dollars according to Johnson. All granted revenue has been tied to specified expenditures with required reports after set timelines.
Unlike Minnesota, other states requested federal waivers to assist with expenditures for disability services to help stabilize the programs during the pandemic, which allowed programs to remain stable.
Employment and day support providers across Minnesota still have restrictions from the DHS related to COVID-19. The DAC is currently operating at 50% capacity for each of its worksites with a limit of a 10 cohort size in any one area, including staff members.
“We can provide a full day of work; however, transportation is limited due to occupancy restrictions,” noted Johnson. To address this challenge, the DAC is utilizing split shifts to accommodate safety, occupancy, transportation needs and serve as many of its clients as possible who desire to, and have the ability to work.
Revenues are also at approximately 50-60%, and as a result, there are still two staff members on furlough, and services are not being provided to approximately 30% of the DAC’s clients.
IMPACT ON INDIVIDUALS
COVID-19 presented varying personal hardships for clients. For those living with a family, the family support system was beneficial and yet some reportedly faced boredom with increased behavioral challenges, lack of motivation and an understanding about the risks of COVID-19, including adhering to social distancing guidelines along with challenges of mask wearing.
Clients living independently lacked the home or social support systems during the DAC closure and experienced some difficulty with decreased support at work and lack of transportation.
Clients residing in group home settings were restricted from going back to work until late-July due to safety guidance related to the pandemic. The negative effects included behavioral challenges, social withdrawal, weight loss or gain and frustrations due to the lack of understanding why they could not return to work.
A SILVER LINING
Despite the current obstacles, there has been an increase in community-integrated independent employment with the exception of some small businesses such as restaurants and entertainment industries, according to Johnson.
Employment supports, such as exploring work opportunities and job shadowing are still limited due to business restrictions and concerns of having extra people in buildings.
Even in these challenging times, positives have arisen. DAC clients are experiencing the opportunity to work in smaller cohorts resulting in improved training, work skill development and production. It has allowed workers an opportunity to experience other types of work, develop individualized work paths and explore new areas of interest.
“Our future is bright,” concluded Johnson. “In this new era, as we continue to adjust and grow services and supports for the individuals we serve, our community will reap the benefits of the team’s hard work and dedication.
“Supporting our community is a priority for the people we serve through volunteer opportunities and gainful employment. During this challenging time, we were blessed to be surrounded by a community of support from workers, families, community members and support team members who make us whole. We look forward to a more improved normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.