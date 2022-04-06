Some good things have happened since the death of Chuck Evancevich in October 2020.
Chuck, his wife, Brenda, and Brenda’s brother, Allan Porisch dreamed of building a completely handicapped-accessible hunting lodge. Allan managed to get Chuck out hunting, but it was no easy task. It took months of thinking and building, according to Brenda. At the same time, Chuck and his friend, Bret Sample, dreamed of a handicapped-accessible gun range.
Following Chuck’s death, Bret asked the Evancevich family if it was all right with them if he built a rifle, pistol and archery range in Chuck’s memory. The family not only approved of the idea, but Brenda jumped right in to work with Bret to make it happen and the two dreams were merged into one to create Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat.
Brenda, who lives in Babbitt, quit her job to take care of Chuck, a nine-year veteran of the Air Force, after he was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis and left in a wheelchair. She said it was tough on her husband, who was very athletic and sought by professional sports teams before he decided to enlist in the Air Force instead.
“He went from being outgoing and community-oriented to looking at four walls,” Brenda said. “People don’t understand how limited one is in a wheelchair and the world is not nearly as handicapped accessible as one would think.”
THE VISION
“I wanted to create a special place for the wheelchair-bound to go to shoot,” said Bret, who lives in McGregor. “Wheelchairs don’t operate in dust or gravel on a range.”
The first thing Bret, a retired Army veteran, did was to purchase 35 acres in Jevne Township about six miles north of McGregor. He said his only mistake was to buy land in January. Clean up of the property was more extensive and costly than he could have dreamed. He said he spent $40,000 of his own money to remove trash.
As Bret and Brenda cleaned up the property, help arrived to help make this vision come true. About 70 people have volunteered, amounting to more than 9,000 volunteer hours.
Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat will come about in phases. The first two are complete, with the clean up and award of 501(c)3 non profit designation and permits. Ponds will be dug and the range built followed later by construction of a community building.
A couple of grants have been applied for – $300,000 from the Department of Employment and Economic Development; and $100,000 from the Department of Natural Resources, according to Bret. There are no guarantees, but Bret, who will sign the land over to the board of Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat, said the work will commence regardless of grants.
HELP IS NEEDED
“We are looking for community involvement and other groups that may want to hold fundraisers,” Bret said. “It’s going to take a community to build this. We need talented people with all skills. I’m not too proud to say we need help with this.”
The board of Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat is looking into a sponsorship program and is working with local American Legions, VFWs and Disabled American Veterans. A fundraising idea is to sell trees or bricks in memory of loved ones to be placed on the range.
The goal of this range is not just to help the disabled regain some normalcy in life, but Bret said he is concerned about the high suicide rate among military veterans and also civilians who are permanently disabled.
“My dream is to see younger people confined to a wheelchair connect with old veterans similarly disabled,” Bret said. “If we save one life, every dime and every ounce of work are worth it.”
The vision doesn’t end with the range. Both Bret and Brenda envision paths to the ponds, cabins and buying more land for a game preserve.
For those who wish to donate money, send to Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat, PO Box 405, McGregor, MN 55760.
“I can’t stop now if I wanted to,” said Bret. “This range is being built out of love. Our motto is ‘In memory of one – in honor of all.’”
They think Chuck Evancevich would approve.
