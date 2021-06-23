Amy Dotzler will admit that her job with the City of Aitkin Police Department is, literally, a little bit of everything.
“I’m the go-to,” she explained, for managing the office, assisting the chief and the officers, public relations, communications and evidence.
But when you tell her she’s considered a vital part of the workings of the department, she defers with humility.
So, Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan gets a chance to speak up for his confidential secretary/record technician/evidence technician.
“She is very vital,” said Ryan. “Most of what she does has to be done as it is mandatory and she is very efficient at her job.
“If an officer had to do all of what she did, they would not be able to patrol as much,” he added.
Dotzler just shrugged and adds “mom” to the job title – then points out she’s “usually in the background.” She’s been an employee of the police department for six years, since 2015 – working all of those titles and more. She manages the office, assists the chief and all of the officers, handles public relations and communicates with the attorney’s office.
“It differs daily,” she said. “It depends on what we have going on in the community.”
Dotzler has always been interested in law enforcement. She started her career with the Minnesota State Patrol, working as a forfeiture coordinator – helping pull together property from seized vehicles in crimes on the road.
“Once I started over there, I knew law enforcement was going to be my career path,” said Dotzler, who worked there about five years total.
The position at the Aitkin Police Department was new when she started, though it has morphed over the last six years.
Among the different tasks she performs:
• With officers on scene taking evidence, Dotzler processes the evidence and logs it in, establishing and maintaining a chain of custody.
• She’s also the person answering the phone and dealing with walk-in concerns and complaints.
“It’s usually pretty busy,” Dotzler said. “The phones don’t stop ringing. People tend to come in quite often.”
• When a call comes in, Dotzler handles dispatching. Since she works the day shift, she finds herself handling fraud, barking dogs – and parking tickets.
“That’s a fun one for me,” said Dotzler. “They hand them over to me and I get to deal with the people.”
But Dotzler is also involved in a special project through the police department – the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths coalition. She joined about five years ago and has been the Aitkin County coordinator for the last two.
“I have a passion for public safety,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in the program. I want to do as much as I can to eliminate fatalities.”
The TZD Coaltion is a group of community members in Aitkin County who are committed to reducing traffic deaths. Minnesota TZD brings together law enforcement, emergency media and trauma services and engineering, among others.
Aitkin County is part of the northeast region of the MN TZD, joining Koochiching, Itasca, St. Louis, Carlton, Lake, Cook and Pine counties.
“We try to collaborate on all different avenues,” said Dotzler. For example, one project focused on reduced speed on Hwy. 18 – the highway that runs along the north shore of Mille Lacs Lake. At times, the shoulder drops right down to the lake or to wetlands on the other side.
“Even in the summer time, it’s so winding,” Dotzler said, adding that the coalition is also working on a pedestrian safety campaign in Aitkin.
TZD also has a grant that allows them to spend money on extra enforcement, and officers in the area focus on speed, impaired driving, seatbelt usage and distracted driving.
“We just try to identify the issues,” Dotzler said.
Being part of a small city department, Dotzler knows she is fortunate. The seven officers, herself and Chief Paul Ryan are all close.
“We are a family,” she said. “I have brothers, or sons. I call myself the mom.”
