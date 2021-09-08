On a cool and breezy Saturday morning – the restaurant and bar’s glass garage door open, music drifting in from outside – about 70 people gathered Aug. 28 with an easy mission.
They all gathered at The Craft House on Lake Minnewawa, exchanging conversation, eating and drinking and contemplating what they could do to help the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation (MLAF).
It was the first time that The Craft House – newly opened earlier in the summer – played host to the MLAF annual fundraising event. With music being provided by Heart of a Tin Man (an acoustic twosome that has ties to a member of the MLAF) and the severe weather of the day still hours in the future, those in attendance tasted newly crafted breakfast pizzas, Bloody Marys, mimosas and other drinks offered by the bar.
There was also a silent auction and door prizes, with the former raising hundreds of dollars for MLAF and the latter including everything from a patio tiki torch to a gift certificate for a McGregor area landscaper.
Amy Wyant, now the private special events coordinator for The Craft House, said that the idea of holding the event was the result of the restaurant’s owner Cory Eken meeting a member of the MLAF and realizing they cared about the same thing – community.
“Those who can give back to the community have a responsibility to do so,” Wyant said.
In essence, that is the mission of the MLAF. Founded originally as the Big Sandy Lake Foundation, the group became MLAF in 2016 and is committed to providing funding for non-profit organizations and programs in the McGregor area – as well as protecting environmental resources in the area.
The group awards grants each year, this year to McGregor ANGELS (Area Neighbors Giving Elderly Live-In Services), the McGregor School District (three grants), the McGregor Food Shelf and Riverwood Foundation McGregor Clinic.
Lindsey Becker from the McGregor School District came to speak about the funding the school gets for its “Big Sandy Water Institute,” a six-week summer program that includes swim lessons, water exploration and water recreational activities.
“It’s been a wonderful program to be a part of,” said Becker, who will hand off the reins to Dani Johnson next summer.
The organization recently reached $200,000 in its endowment fund, which will allow MLAF to give $10,000 a year for as long as the group is in existence.
That’s not enough for Gary Anderson, board member and independent consultant for the group – the numbers guy for the organization.
“We can do a lot more,” said Anderson at the event. Now that MLAF has reached its initial goal of $200,000, he has his sights on a larger number – $1 million.
“We all hold this community special,” Anderson explained to the crowd at the event, adding that planned giving such as naming the organization as a beneficiary in a will is the kind of “planned giving” the group is looking for next.
“At a minimum the MLAF will invest in the McGregor community to the extent of its invested profits,” the group’s website explained. “With a larger endowment fund there are more resources and the fund can perpetually invest in the community.”
Board president, Curt Sparks, who was one of the original members, said that MLAF will continue to do all that it originally planned – and hopefully more.
“This is our community, and what we do here is for our community,” Sparks said. “I feel we’ve got to give back and all of our organization feels the same way.”
For more on the MLAF, go to mlafmn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.