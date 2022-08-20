Fellows pictured front row, left to right are: Dr. Paul Cartwright, Dr. Kyle Thompson, Dr. Martin Perez), Dr. James Patrick Ryan and Dr. Kurt Stewart. Fellows in the back row: Dr. Evan Kelly, Dr. Cory Richardson, Dr. Severson, Dr. McCollister, Dr. Aaron Sachs and Dr. Jay Snow.
Surgeons from all over the country gathered at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center recently for a Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIMIS) Fellowship Reunion and to celebrate the retirement of their instructors, Doctors Paul Severson and Howard McCollister.
Attending were: Dr. Paul Cartwright, Columbus, Georgia (2012-13); Dr. Kyle Thompson, Denver, Colorado (2019-20); Dr. Martin Perez, Los Angeles, California (2016-17); Dr. James Patrick Ryan, York, Pennsylvania (2013-14); Dr. Kurt Stewart, Quincy, Illinois (2014-15); Dr. Evan Kelly, Detroit, Michigan (2021-22); Dr. Cory Richardson, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (2015-16); Dr. Severson; Dr. McCollister; Dr. Aaron Sachs, York, Pennsylvania (2018-19); and Dr. Jay Snow, St. Louis, Missouri (2010-11).
Those unable to attend were: Dr. Mike Black, Appleton, Wisconsin (2007-08); Dr. Jeremy Joyner, Americus, Georgia (2008-09); Dr. Karen McFarlane, Port Huron, Michigan (2009-10); Dr. Julio Bird IV, Marshfield, Wisconsin (2011-12); Dr. Andrew Loveitt, Crosby, Minnesota (2017-18); and Dr. Robert Johnson, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (2020-21).
This was the last year of the MIMIS Fellowship program since the two surgeons have retired. CRMC has now begun an Orthopaedics Fellowship program under the direction of Dr. Erik Severson and Dr. Jeff Klassen with Dr. Matthew Musto, Cleveland, Ohio, as its first Fellow.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
