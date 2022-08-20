MIMIS 2022

Fellows pictured front row, left to right are:  Dr. Paul Cartwright, Dr. Kyle Thompson, Dr. Martin Perez), Dr. James Patrick Ryan and Dr. Kurt Stewart. Fellows in the back row:  Dr. Evan Kelly, Dr. Cory Richardson, Dr. Severson, Dr. McCollister, Dr. Aaron Sachs and Dr. Jay Snow. 

 submitted

Surgeons from all over the country gathered at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center recently for a Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIMIS) Fellowship Reunion and to celebrate the retirement of their instructors, Doctors Paul Severson and Howard McCollister. 

Attending were:  Dr. Paul Cartwright, Columbus, Georgia (2012-13); Dr. Kyle Thompson, Denver, Colorado (2019-20); Dr. Martin Perez, Los Angeles, California (2016-17); Dr. James Patrick Ryan, York, Pennsylvania (2013-14); Dr. Kurt Stewart, Quincy, Illinois (2014-15); Dr. Evan Kelly, Detroit, Michigan (2021-22); Dr. Cory Richardson, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (2015-16); Dr. Severson; Dr. McCollister; Dr. Aaron Sachs, York, Pennsylvania (2018-19); and Dr. Jay Snow, St. Louis, Missouri (2010-11). 

