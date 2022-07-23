The Community Food Shelf at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin, is becoming a SuperShelf.
The SuperShelf program transforms food shelves, offering a welcoming, positive grocery store-like experience to clients and bringing good food to all.
SuperShelf uses behavioral economics to make the healthiest choice the easiest choice, while promoting and respecting individual choice. “We’re excited to work with SuperShelf to build on work we’ve already started here at First Lutheran Church Community Food Shelf,” said Laura Smith, Community Food Shelf coordinator. “We know other food shelves that have undertaken the SuperShelf transformation have seen an increase in the nutritional quality of foods available and selected by clients, and we hope to do the same in our community.”
The transformation process has taken several months. Smith has worked with a SuperShelf consultant from the University of Minnesota Extension Health and Nutrition team.
The food shelf will put into practice the six-step methodology that makes up the SuperShelf transformation, which includes:
• Increasing the quantity, accessibility and variety of better foods at the location;
• Reconfiguring food shelf layout to give prominence to fruits, veggies and fewer processed foods;
• Changing food categories to encourage selection of better options;
• Showcasing and promoting better foods by spotlighting them, providing recipes and samples;
• Developing policy to sustain practices and protecting supply to avoid inventory issues;
• Evaluating changes and identifying opportunities for improvement.
Results from several pilot SuperShelf programs across Minnesota show they are sustainable, well-received (by clients and volunteers), practical and scalable, and increase access to a variety of healthy and culturally-appropriate foods.
Funding for this project was made possible by the Minnesota Department of Health from the BRIC (Building Resilient Inclusive Communities) Grant. This grant was awarded to Aitkin County CARE in partnership with Aitkin County SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Program).
The Community Food Shelf at First Lutheran Church is open the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This is a volunteer-run food shelf and your help is needed with the Super Shelf. Call Smith at 218-821-7159 to learn about volunteer opportunities.
