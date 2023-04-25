Acid reflux can cause esophageal cancer
Each year, the month of April is dedicated to the observance of esophageal cancer awareness and education regarding the risk of esophageal cancer posed by persistent heartburn or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease.)

Adenocarcinoma is increasing at a faster rate than any other cancer in the U.S. Only one in every five esophageal cancer patients survives five years after diagnosis due to the disease most commonly being detected in the late stages.

