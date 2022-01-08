Residents living in and around the Aitkin area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. The Aitkin Moose Lodge at 22 Fourth St. NE, will host this community event on Jan. 26.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing will be available, consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.life linescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
