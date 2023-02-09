Tyler Hoemberg has been the chief executive officer at Aicota Health Care Center since Sept. 1, 2020. The young man, originally from Staples, purchased the Aitkin facility officially on Jan. 31 from previous long-time owner, CEO and administrator Barry Foss, keeping the business privately owned.
“We (Foss and Hoemberg) really wanted to ensure the family owned component and carry that on,” said Hoemberg. “It was important to us to do that. It’s been a journey but I’m excited for the future of Aicota.”
Aicota Health Care Center is not only an assisted living facility but also is a rehabilitation therapy location and provides a Medicare-certified skilled nursing facility offering transitional, long-term care, respite care and hospice care.
Hoemberg has a long history of working with health care organizations. He said he made the decision to purchase Aicota because, “Ultimately it’s just caring for people. That’s why I have chosen to be in the health care industry and ensure that those who need the care are getting the best care possible. It is on our shoulders to care for the people,” he said. “I have a passion for this, it’s not just another job to me.”
Hoemberg explained the difference between his business and other service industries. “Each and every day, we are ensuring the care of someone’s family member. We strive to do our best and focus on the individual that we care for.” Not only does Aicota serve its residents and patients, it serves the family members along with its staff. “There are a lot of different components,” explained Hoemberg. “We have a great team.”
Hoemberg’s short-term goals include things he was working on as CEO prior to becoming the owner. “Really focusing on our workforce to provide and train the right people for the future of Aicota. With our world ever-changing, building quality in relation to care is important. We are very fortunate to be doing well; that really comes from having a good workforce, having a really good team.” Long-term goals for Hoemberg include a focus on growth. “Taking what we have here and building on that, being able to serve more people.”
“I am a very quality focused leader, so I’ve really built my career around the quality of the services provided and that we are carrying that out to the best of our abilities,” he said. “We have the flexibility to make changes quickly and focus on what we feel we need to because we are a small, single site, privately owned company and my employees are the experts in what they do.”
With an increased demand for health care services and being that Aitkin County has one of the oldest populations in the nation, workforce issues can be challenging. “We can continue to see that because of the growth of the elderly population,” said Hoemberg. “Trying to provide the best workplace and giving our staff adequate pay for what they are doing is important to us.”
Although Hoemberg’s schedule doesn’t allow for much free time, he said he does enjoy ice fishing. He was not willing to disclose his favorite angling location, “I can’t give that away,” he laughed. “My sister’s husband is big into ice fishing also and it gives me a chance to do that with my family.”
Hoemberg said that he would like the community to know, “I’m excited for the Aitkin community and I’m excited for Aicota. We have been long established in the community and I want to continue the legacy that was built and keep the great components of Aicota that have been brought to the community for a long time.”
Aicota Health Care Center is located at 850 Second St. NW, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2164 or by email at info@aicota.com. See more at www.aicota.com.
