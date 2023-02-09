Tyler Hoemberg

Tyler Hoemberg has been the chief executive officer at Aicota Health Care Center since Sept. 1, 2020. The young man, originally from Staples, purchased the Aitkin facility officially on Jan. 31 from previous long-time owner, CEO and administrator Barry Foss, keeping the business privately owned.

“We (Foss and Hoemberg) really wanted to ensure the family owned component and carry that on,” said Hoemberg. “It was important to us to do that. It’s been a journey but I’m excited for the future of Aicota.”

