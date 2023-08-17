Air quality alert updated for Thursday, Aug. 17, through Friday, Aug. 18, for northern and central Minnesota
Air quality is expected to reach the orange AQI category in northern and central Minnesota, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups
The air quality alert for northern and central Minnesota continues for Thursday, Aug. 17, and runs until 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. The alert has been downgraded to orange for the alert area, and portions of the alert have been cancelled for far southern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region. The affected area now includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Fond du Lac.
Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada reached northwest Minnesota on Thurday morning. Strong northwest winds will bring this smoke into central Minnesota by Thursday afternoon. Smoke levels are lower than expected and the alert has been downgraded to Orange for the alert area. Winds will become southerly overnight and will prevent the heaviest smoke from reaching southern Minnesota. The alert has been cancelled for far southern Minnesota, along with the Arrowhead region. Smoke will linger linger across the alert area through Friday afternoon. Smoke will continue to disperse as it retreats away from the state. Air quality should improve below alert levels by late Friday.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across northern and central Minnesota. This area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Fond du Lac. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.
What this alert means
Air moves long distances and carries pollutants. During air quality alerts due to wildfires, the air is mixed with harmful smoke. Wildfire smoke spreads or lingers depending on the size of the fires, the wind, and the weather.
The air quality index (AQI) is color-coded. Air quality alerts are issued when the AQI is forecast to reach an unhealthy level, which includes forecasts in the orange, red, purple, and maroon categories. For a full description of each air quality category, visitairnow.gov.
Orange air quality: Unhealthy for sensitive groups
Sights and smells: In areas where air quality is in the orange AQI category due to wildfires, the sky may look hazy and residents may smell smoke even when wildfires are far away.
Health effects:This air is unhealthy for sensitive groups and pollution may aggravate heart and lung disease as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.
What to do:People in sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, or do less intense activities to reduce their exposure. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep their rescue inhaler nearby.
