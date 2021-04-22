As we start to move into the new normal at Aitkin County CARE, things are happening for older adults.
To recover from the past year, we have several things available to residents. Classes are being held virtually and in person, depending on the class. We will do our best to make accommodations where needed.
• Exercise: Keeping yourself active is crucial when individuals want to stay in their homes for as long as possible.
Classes are available through Aitkin County CARE. Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is meeting in Aitkin and Malmo and plans for a class in McGregor.
This class is designed to maintain balance and increase activity with classes two times per week. Tai Ji Quan meets twice a week.
The class provides the exercise needed to improve your balance and confidence. It can help reduce falls by increasing strength.
• Foot care: The second Tuesday of the month, CARE holds a clinic for seniors to get their feet soaked, nails trimmed, a massage and a check for any potential problems that may need a doctor referral.
Services are provided by a registered nurse. Call for an appointment. A $20 donation is recommended.
• Care Call – Pay it Forward: At CARE, we will give you a call as a check-in on a regular basis. This is an opportunity to chat with a friendly volunteer.
Our volunteers are trained and background check information is maintained in confidence. If you or a family member would like to receive a call, contact the CARE office. This social connection can brighten your day.
• Food available: Farm-to-family boxes will be delivered to Aitkin County. Boxes include dairy products, protein, fruit and vegetables and a gallon of 2% milk.
All are distributed on a first come, first served basis. Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before delivery time.
Locations are McGregor School, April 23, 11 a.m.-noon; and Aitkin County CARE, April 28, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• A number of support groups are available. Call CARE to register for the memory loss support group – the first Wednesday of the month – 1:15-2:15 p.m., or for the caregiver support group – the last Monday of the month – 11 a.m.-noon.
• Homemaking for 65 and older is available through Aitkin County CARE.
Light housekeeping, meal prep, laundry and help with paperwork is available. This is available on a sliding fee scale based on the individual’s income. Staff members are trained and have completed a background check with the Department of Human Services.
Respite care is also available. Giving the caregiver a break, having a trained individual come in to be with the care receiver while the caregiver takes care of their own business. Staff members are trained and have completed a background check with the Department of Human Services.
Aitkin County CARE can provide rides to the grocery store, laundromat, pharmacy, etc. In addition, Rides for Health is available for medical appointments to individuals of all ages. This includes rides to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information on any of these programs or to volunteer, call Aitkin County CARE at 218-927-1383.
