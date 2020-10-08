The Aitkin County Public Health has announced its flu clinic schedule.
All of the following clinics are open to the public. Injectable, High-dose and FluMist (nasal) will be available, as supplies last. Face coverings are required to receive the flu shot this year.
Aitkin County Health and Human Services can bill the following insurance: Medicare, UCare, Medical Assistance, any Minnesota health care program, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Health Partners, Preferred One, Medica and United Healthcare. If paying out of pocket, the cost is $35 for regular injectable; $70 for High-dose; and $39 for FluMist. Accepted insurance for billing does not guarantee payment. There is a possibility that people will be responsible for the cost of the flu shot provided by Aitkin County Health and Human Services.
FLU CLINIC SCHEDULE:
Friday Oct. 9, Aitkin County Health and Human Services, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12, Waukenabo Township Hall, 1:30-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, Tamarack Sno-Flyers clubhouse 10:30 a.m.-noon
Thrifty White Pharmacy, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16, Aitkin County Health and Human Services, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19, Bethesda Lutheran Church – Malmo, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Zion Lutheran Church - McGrath, 11-11:30 a.m.; Bethlehem Lutheran Church 12:15-1 p.m.; Glory Baptist Church, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22, Grace Lutheran Church 9-11 a.m.; Hill City Fire Hall, 1:30-3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23, Aitkin County Health and Human Services, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9 a.m.-noon
Friday, Oct. 30, Aitkin County Health and Human Services, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
