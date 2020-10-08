The Aitkin County Public Health department announced Oct. 2 that it would be providing free COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Thursday, Oct. 15, in Aitkin.
Testing will take place at The Journey North Church from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday during the Minnesota Education Association’s days off next week.
The testing is available free of charge, with Aitkin County Public Health working with the Minnesota Emergency Operations Center and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Online registration for the event will be posted Monday on the Aitkin County website, via the county’s COVID-19 page. It will also be posted on the Aitkin County Public Heath Education Facebook page.
To register online, go to www.primarybio.com/r/aitkin.
“The data shows increasing numbers of positive cases in communities all over the state among people who don’t know how they contracted the virus,” explained Stacey Durgin Smith, Aitkin County’s public health educator. “That means people who don’t know they have it are spreading the virus.
“This community spread puts those most vulnerable to the worst complications at grave risk,” she added. “Testing helps people know if they have it so they are informed and can protect their friends, family, and neighbors who might experience serious complications if they contract COVID-19.”
Durgin Smith added that CDC guidelines direct anyone with known exposure to a confirmed case to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
The guidelines also advise that state and local health officials may seek testing of asymptomatic individuals under certain circumstances to help control community spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.