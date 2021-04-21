The University of Minnesota Extension Office and College of Pharmacy have partnered with Aitkin County Public Health, Riverwood Healthcare Center and GuidePoint Pharmacy – local providers of COVID-19 vaccine – to host a virtual forum on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination.
The event will be held Thursday from 3-4 p.m. Anyone interested may register online at z.umn.edu/AitkinForum4_22. For accessing the link online, go to Aitkin County’s website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us.
If you are unable to register online, call 218-927-7200 and ask for public health.
Among the topics of the virtual forum:
• Speakers from University of MN College of Pharmacology, Riverwood and Guidepoint Pharmacy.
• Information will be provided on vaccine development and safety standards, mRNA vaccines and how they interact with our bodies, vaccine effects on fertility, other side effects, and why vaccination is important for younger people, too.
Anyone who is on the fence about getting the vaccine and anyone who wants to be sure to have factual information is encouraged to register for the forum.
