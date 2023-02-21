Edwin Burgstaler

Edwin A. Burgstaler, MT, HP (ASCP), son of Helen and the late Edwin Burgstaler, retired from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Division of Transfusion Medicine on June 6 after serving for 47 and one-half years. 

Ed Jr. was a 1968 graduate of Aitkin High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from St. Cloud State University in 1972. While searching for a job in biology, he worked in the wild rice patties and then for a sewer cleaning company in Hopkins. 

