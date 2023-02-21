Edwin A. Burgstaler, MT, HP (ASCP), son of Helen and the late Edwin Burgstaler, retired from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Division of Transfusion Medicine on June 6 after serving for 47 and one-half years.
Ed Jr. was a 1968 graduate of Aitkin High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from St. Cloud State University in 1972. While searching for a job in biology, he worked in the wild rice patties and then for a sewer cleaning company in Hopkins.
In January 1974, he started a year internship in medical technology at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital and graduated in December 1974. He started at Mayo Clinic in the Blood Bank as a medical technologist in the lab and worked there for two and one-half years. He was then recruited to work in a new area of patient and donor care called apheresis.
Apheresis is a process where a donor or patient is attached to an instrument that separates the blood into different components by centrifugation or filtration. The desired component is collected and the other components are returned to the donor or patient.
Burgstaler was board certified as a medical technologist in 1975 and a hemapheresis practitioner in 1993. In 1991, Burgstaler was named an associate of laboratory medicine. In 2013, he was appointed assistant professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic. Later that year, he was upgraded to associate professor. Burgstaler has served as an associate editor for the Journal of Clinical Apheresis.
Burgstaler has authored 43 peer-reviewed articles (27 as first author); 28 book chapters (18 as first author); and 125 abstracts (90 as first author).
At heart, he is an Aitkin area farm boy, the oldest of the six children of Edwin and Helen.
At Aitkin High School he participated in the science club and 4-H, attending many science fairs.
Burgstaler lives with his wife, Jane and daughter Elissa on their five acres of woods, with many pet animals. They plan to travel and visit their children (Jennifer and Bill) and grandchildren (Autumn, Avalon and Athena) in California often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.