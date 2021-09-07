KariLee Pietz, Deerwood, was recently promoted to director of care management at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.
She will oversee palliative care, spiritual services, inpatient and swing bed care management, social services and CRMC’s connection with community patient resources.
Pietz had been CRMC’s emergency department and outpatient social worker since 2019. She previously worked as social service supervisor at Wadena County Human Services.
Pietz also has experience working for the State of Alaska Office of Children’s Services as social service program administrator, program coordinator and social worker and as an Aitkin County Health and Human Services social worker.
A Minnesota licensed social worker, Pietz earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Bemidji State University.
She is a graduate of Aitkin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.