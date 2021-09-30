Dr. Nowa Ajayi, a board-certified internal medicine physician from Miami, Fla., has joined the medical staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Centerl in Crosby as a hospitalist.
He will focus on the general medical care of hospitalized patients.
The physician recently completed a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine. He earned his medical degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology magna cum laude at Howard University College of Medicine.
He has experience teaching medical students rotating through internal medicine at the University of Miami-JFK Medical Center and as a ground instructor teaching basic aerodynamics, airmanship and flight physiology to students ages 12-17.
Originally from Atlanta, Ajayi is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Medical Association. He has served as a volunteer for United Way of Palm Beach County’s Food Bank, Howard University Medical Alumni Association, and Washington Wellness Center. Dr. Ajayi received the Aviation Career Enrichment Volunteer of the Year Award.
Outside of his practice, Dr. Ajayi, a pilot, enjoys flying, the outdoors (hiking/camping, cycling, SCUBA) and is very much looking forward to exploring all the Brainerd Lakes area has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.