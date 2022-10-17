“Taking an Alternative Route: Non-Hormonal Treatment Options” will be presented by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., at a free women’s health seminar on Wednesday, Oct. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. in CRMC’s new Super One Clinic Conference Room.
Those attending should use the Wellness Center entrance on the County Road 31 side of the building. Light refreshments will be served.
In the Red Hot Mamas® Menopause Management Education Program, Cady will speak about how 80% of women will experience hot flashes for longer than 10 years and try an over-the-counter solution first. In fact, 50-80% of women use nonhormonal treatment therapies to treat menopausal symptoms. According to Cady, these options work for many women but it is important for women to realize that they carry their own risks and benefits. Unfortunately, the scientific data supporting some of these products are limited. This doesn’t mean women should not take them, but women should be wary of exaggerated claims about their potential benefits.
Cady explained, “As a member of the North American Menopause Society, I am pleased that this organization has come out with a position statement on nonhormonal management of hot flashes. This is an evidence-based document that I want to share with women to help them understand what works and what doesn’t work. I hope that it will help them choose an effective alternative treatment option which has science to back it.”
“Hormone Therapy” is part of a series of seminars offered by CRMC’s Women’s Health. All questions from participants will be answered. Find the full schedule of presentations and more educational information at www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health.
