Registered Pharmacist Amber Hubbling, Brainerd, recently joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Leadership Team as Super One Retail Pharmacy manager.

In her new position, Hubbling will provide department supervision and have daily operational control of the pharmacy. She serves as the pharmacist in charge and is responsible for ensuring the pharmacy’s compliance with the Board of Pharmacy rules and regulations, and other state and federal laws.

