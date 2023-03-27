ANGELS of McGregor is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring Alzheimer’s support group meetings to the McGregor area. 

The Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report illustrated that the burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and in Minnesota, in particular, is continuing to grow. “As the number of individual living with Alzheimer’s continues to increase, we need to make sure people who are impacted have the information, resources and support they need,” said ANGELS.

