ANGELS of McGregor is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring Alzheimer’s support group meetings to the McGregor area.
The Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report illustrated that the burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and in Minnesota, in particular, is continuing to grow. “As the number of individual living with Alzheimer’s continues to increase, we need to make sure people who are impacted have the information, resources and support they need,” said ANGELS.
More people are living with Alzheimer’s disease – More than 5 million Americans had Alzheimer’s dementia in 2020, including 99,000 in Minnesota alone. More family and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers – In Minnesota, 257,000 caregivers provided a total of 293 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $3.83 billion.
Behind all these numbers are people. ANGELS’ local support group can help people in the greater McGregor area impacted by dementia.
ANGELS will be holding meetings for clients and meetings for caregivers at 11 a.m. on the following Wednesdays: March 22, April 19, May 24 and June 21.
Support groups help create a safe, confidential, supportive environment and a chance for participants to find support and social relationships. They educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems, as well as encourage participants to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health.
If you are impacted by dementia, consider joining this support group. Learn more and find additional support by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.