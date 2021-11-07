Appel earns Riverwood DAISY Award

Nurses at Riverwood Healthcare Center are being honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The first DAISY Team Award recipient is Rose Appel, a licensed practical nurse who has cared for Riverwood Hospital patients for more than 30 years. She and her husband live on a farm in the Aitkin area.
“Rose is the definition of an extraordinary nurse as she goes above and beyond every single 12-hour shift,” said Amy Kehn, RN, Riverwood Hospital nursing, who made the nomination. “She is every patient’s cheerleader and is a very active, well-known member in our community, who inspires the trust of family members with the care of their loved ones. During the COVID-19 surge in Fall 2020, she struggled with the rest of us through each long shift in personal protective equipment, bringing comfort and her nursing experience to each patient. I am always in awe of how far Rose will go for her patients.”
Kehn gave this example of Rose going above and beyond for a Riverwood Hospital patient. A patient needed to stay in the hospital one more night to ensure an infection was gone. He was reluctant to stay another night as he was scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccination the next day in Aitkin. Rose learned of his concern and after she finished work at the Riverwood Covid vaccine clinic, she brought a vaccine dose to the patient and gave it to him in his hospital room just before his discharge to home.
“On behalf of Riverwood, we are very pleased to recognize Rose as our first DAISY Award winner for her extraordinary care and devotion to our patients over so many years,” said Riverwood Chief Nursing Officer Carla Zupko. “We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY Award program, and we invite our patients to nominate other nurses in the future.” Nomination forms are available in Riverwood’s clinic lobbies and included in inpatient packets. The form is also available for downloading at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org (click on News & Events, DAISY Award news release) or by contacting Angie Kuppich at 218-927-5501 or akuppich@rwhealth.org
ABOUT THE DAISY AWARD
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.
Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession.
