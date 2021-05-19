Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz officially ended the COVID-19 mask mandate May 14, following an announcement by the CDC that those who are fully vaccinated can now be without masks both indoors and outdoors.
Walz signed executive orders Friday ending the mask mandate he enacted by emergency authority in July, although state health officials recommend that people who are not fully vaccinated or may be asymptomatic either get their shots or keep wearing masks.
Meanwhile, as the state has continued to reach for the 70% mark in terms of vaccinations, Aitkin County is changing how it will administer vaccines.
Last week, Riverwood Healthcare’s Arlene Wheaton announced a new schedule. Effective Thursday, May 20, Riverwood will move from offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the community to administering the shots at its Aitkin clinic weekly on Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m.
Wheaton said parents can schedule vaccine appointments for children ages 12-15 and for themselves. Appointment scheduling is available at www.
riverwood.healthcare.org via an online link (which only works in the Chrome browser) on the homepage or by calling 844-428-1323, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The same phone number can be used to request COVID-19 tests, which are now only offered by Riverwood at its Aitkin clinic. Testing in McGregor was discontinued at the end of April with the declining demand.
Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor Erin Melz said May 12 that the department is also ready to offer optional clinics for the 12-15 age range as soon as Monday.
“We have partnered with all three of our school districts and will be offering optional vaccination clinics at Hill City Monday, Aitkin’s Rippleside and high school Tuesday and McGregor on May 26,” Melz said. “Regarding the governor’s announcement last week, it’s an indication of how confident CDC and the state of Minnesota is about the effectiveness of vaccines to protect against COVID-19 for those who are fully vaccinated.”
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she had mixed feelings about the move, noting that the state is fourth highest in the country in COVID-19 growth and having 61% of the population vaccinated “is not nearly enough” to hold back the virus.
The highlight of the new CDC guidance, Malcolm said, is that it shows the science is getting increasingly clear about the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the illness.
Malcolm said it would be impossible for the state to enforce a mask mandate solely for people who are not vaccinated.
The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues. It also removes the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
