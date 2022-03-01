The ANGELS of McGregor will sponsor a Basic First Aid class on Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m.-noon in the ANGELS activity room.

The workshop is free of charge. Trudy Bunge will walk attendees through the basics of first aid.

To register, call ANGELS at 218-768-2762.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.