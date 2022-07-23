Sexual assault victim survivors in Minnesota now have better access to information about their case, thanks to a new sexual assault kit tracking program. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed the deployment of the Track-Kit system recently. Track-Kit provides victim survivors with 24/7 online access to information about the status of their sexual assault kit.
The goal of the system is to increase accountability and transparency for what can be a lengthy process. “The BCA stands with victim survivors. We hope the Track-Kit system relieves uncertainty and gives comfort with the knowledge of exactly where their kit stands in the testing process,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.
Track-Kit uses a barcode system to update information about a kit’s status and location in real time. The medical facility that collects the kit creates the record by scanning the kit’s barcode into the system. Law enforcement updates the status when the kit is sent for testing to an accredited forensic laboratory in the state. The forensics lab updates the status again when it receives the kit and when testing is complete. The new system applies to both restricted kits and unrestricted kits.
The BCA deployed Track-Kit across the state, region by region, over a three-month period. Only kits collected after Track-Kit went live in each region will be entered into the new system. Kits collected prior will not.
MN Stat. 299C.106 mandated victim survivors have access to information about the sexual assault kit related to their incident. Funding for the project came from the Department of Justice through the Office of Justice Programs under the grant award number: 2020-DN-BX-0023 and the Minnesota Legislature.
