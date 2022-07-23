Sexual assault victim survivors in Minnesota now have better access to information about their case, thanks to a new sexual assault kit tracking program. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed the deployment of the Track-Kit system recently. Track-Kit provides victim survivors with 24/7 online access to information about the status of their sexual assault kit.

The goal of the system is to increase accountability and transparency for what can be a lengthy process. “The BCA stands with victim survivors. We hope the Track-Kit system relieves uncertainty and gives comfort with the knowledge of exactly where their kit stands in the testing process,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

