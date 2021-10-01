Domestic violence is a serious issue that’s more prevalent than people may realize. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that nearly 20 people per minute are victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in the U.S., and researchers suggest the pandemic contributed to increased instances of domestic violence.
A study from the University of California, Davis released in February 2021 found that 39% of the nearly 400 adults surveyed indicated they had experienced violence in their relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone can help by learning to recognize the warning signs that someone is being abused and WebMD noted that such signs include: excuses for injuries; personality changes, like low self-esteem in someone who had previously been a confident individual; constantly checking in with their partner; never having money on hand; overly worried about pleasing their partner; skipping out on work, school or social outings for no clear reason; or wearing clothes that don’t align with the season, such as long sleeve shirts in summer to cover bruises.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, abusers come from all groups, cultures, religions and economic backgrounds. In fact, the NCADV noted that one study found that nine out of 10 abusers had no criminal records and were generally law-abiding outside their homes. However, such men and women may exhibit certain warning signs, including, but not limited to, the following: extreme jealousy; possessiveness; unpredictability; a bad temper; cruelty to animals; verbal abuse; extremely controlling behavior; antiquated beliefs about gender roles within relationships; forced sex or disregard of their partner’s unwillingness to have sex; sabotage of birth control methods or refusal to honor agreed upon methods; blaming victims for anything bad that happens; sabotage or obstruction of the victim’s ability to work or attend school; controls all the finances; abuse of other family members, children or pets; accusations of the victim flirting with others or having an affair; control of what their victim wears and how the victim acts; demeaning the victim, either privately or publicly; embarrassment or humiliation of the victim in front of others; harassment of the victim at work.
Anyone who is a victim or suspects a loved one or acquaintance is a victim of domestic violence is encouraged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 (SAFE), 800-787-3224 (TTY) or HOPE in Aitkin at 888-276-1720 or 218-927-2327.
