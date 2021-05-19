On May 13, the Center for Disease Control announced revised guidelines to the COVID-19 mask mandate. The new guidelines state that fully vaccinated adults can resume indoor or outdoor activities without masks or social distancing. However, this mandate does not necessarily apply to seniors living in assisted-living homes and acute-care facilities.
Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC, said, “Locations such as health care facilities will continue to follow their specific infection control recommendations.”
The pandemic has been especially hard on residents and staff in long-term care communities. Thirty-five percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred in senior-living centers, claiming more than 183,000 lives.
New cases have fallen sharply in recent months, as 264 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the country: 84% of Americans over the age of 65 have now received at least one dose, and 71.9 % of all Americans over the age of 65 are now fully vaccinated.
Residents in long-term facilities will still be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. When in their rooms, residents and their visitors can choose whether or not to have close contact or wear a mask. Visitors should wear masks and socially distance themselves from health care personnel and other residents while visiting.
Visitors should be prepared to be screened upon arrival. The number of visitors allowed in at one time will still be limited, so it’s best to call ahead and make a reservation to see your loved ones.
It is rare, but fully vaccinated individuals have gotten COVID-19. According to the CDC, all risk has not been eliminated.
The CDC does not overrule local or state health departments. In response to last week’s shift in guidance, make sure to check the rules and guidance for your area.
