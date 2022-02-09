At the Jan. 25 regular meeting of the Aitkin County Board, Health and Human Services Director Cynthia Bennett laid out her department’s top four priority initiatives for the 2022 Legislature. They were summarized as follows:
1. Aitkin County supports modernization investments that align with the county’s Modernization Strategic Plan and takes the fresh approach that has been laid out in the Gartner Consulting Company recommendations. Implementation of that plan will ensure development of an inter-operable system, will improve efficiency, effectiveness, and reduce the costs of the delivery of services, enhance customer service and expand county decision-making authority. This includes resource support to counties for developing community services that support modernization, an integrative application process, and application of Agile practices or “LEAN” processes to identify and correct system problems early on.
2. Aitkin County supports Direct Care and Treatment Cost of Care policy changes. This includes development of a review process for discharges and subsequent financial responsibility for Does Not Meet Criteria (DNMC) days. Additionally, tools need to be developed to work in partnership with counties to reduce DNMC days at direct care and treatment facilities.
3. Aitkin County supports changes to the Consolidated Chemical Dependency Treatment Fund (CCDTF) under the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Reform: As a result of SUD Reform and Direct Access, counties have been taken out of the treatment decision-making role, yet currently under statute, counties remain financially responsible for eligible clients. Counties should no longer be financially responsible for a county share in costs that are paid through the Behavioral Health Fund.
4. Aitkin County supports state implementation of Family First Prevention Service Act (FFPSA) that meets the core tenets of the federal statute and ensures equitable access to services state-wide, assuring financial sustainability to counties and avoiding unfunded mandates and cost shifts to counties.
After Bennett’s presentation, county board members engaged in a discussion about the modernization program. BenneT explained that Gartner did the initial assessment of Department of Human Services systems. As an outside consultant, Gartner made recommendations to DHS for implementation, Bennett explained.
One question the project may answer is whether the county has to make people dependent on the county in so many ways, or can help them engagE in a LEAN process of quality improvement that can help them do do their own applications, research and so on.
Board commissioners were concerned about the amount of money that has been spent on computer programs that do not work and have not worked.
Bennett responded that from what she has seen in the last year, DHS has an approach to change that is consistent with hers. They are identifying issues, butultimately the commissioner of DHS is responsible for overseeing the modernization process and making sure it works. Bennett said she is pleased at the extent to which DHS and the governor are taking the Gartner assessment seriously.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Bennett and some HHS staff members are meeting with architects in early February to discuss the building remodeling project.
A new brochure will keep HHS clients and community members aware of the services provided by Aitkin County HHS.
2021 YEAR-END FISCAL REPORT
Health and Human Services staff member Carly Goble presented a detailed report of 2021 Revenues and Expenditures, as well as additional details related to specific programmatic areas and final budgetary outcomes for the past year.
Expenditures overall were 92% of what was budgeted, Goble said in summarizing. Out-of-home placements were 68% of what was expected.
Salaries and benefits were under budget by more than $200,000 due to staff turnover and the fact that at one point during the year, there were five vacant positions.Currently, two positions remain unfilled, continuing to create salary savings.
Travel and transportation also came in lower than expected.
Questions included one from Commissioner Anne Marcotte about whether the Federal Revenues category included ARPA money, to which Goble replied that American Recovery Plan (ARP) fiscal recovery funds were included. ARP Fiscal Recovery Funds received by HHS in 2021 amounted to $117,695.
Marcotte then inquired whether there had been any discussion about continuing to offer virtual training once face-to-face training was reinstated. Bennett mentioned that various professional organizations were considering continuing to offer virtual options.
Discussion ensued about Medical Assistance Estate Recovery, with Commissioner Mark Wedel suggesting the addition of a presentation to the advisory committee to further discuss processes, liens, recovery operations etc. Bennett acknowledged that this would be an appropriate addition to a future agenda.
